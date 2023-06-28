Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao to marry his manager Summer Lin

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao (蕭敬騰) announced on Tuesday (June 27) that he proposed to his long-time manager Summer Lin (林有慧).

The 36-year-old singer said Lin said yes on Monday (June 26), the day before her 50th birthday. Hsiao described Lin as his "most-trusted work partner for 16 years" and he would "cherish her and love her dearly."

Video footage of the surprise marriage proposal was later released by Lin's entertainment agency. In the 280-word Instagram post, Hsiao said he was happy to be able to make music surrounded by so much love and so many fans. "And now, I have love, a genuine and complete love."

"I am thrilled to have come to this stage, and I hope to receive your blessings, and I bless you all with all the happiness in your life," the post read.

Lin was already a successful talent manager in entertainment when she met Hsiao, who was 19 at the time and one of the strongest contestants on the country's then most popular singing talent show, "One Million Star" (超級星光大道). She has been credited for transforming an "introverted, sheepish, and soft-spoken boy" into Taiwan's top-earning singer.

In a Marie Claire interview, Lin recalled how her team helped unleash Hsiao's potential, while embracing his uniqueness.

The two had been secretly photographed by paparazzi for having intimate interactions and the rumors of the two being in a relationship followed. Lin, as Hsiao's manager, used to deny the rumors and say they were just working.

Hsiao became active in the Chinese market after 2015 and has made multiple investments in China, including a tea chain, which is reportedly planning expansions in Singapore and Malaysia. In January, Hsiao was criticized and condemned for taking part in a Chinese pro-unification music video made for the Lunar New Year by Chinese state media CCTV.