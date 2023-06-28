Irish parliamentary delegation arrives in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Irish parliamentary delegation arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday (June 27) for a five-day visit to exchange views on Taiwan-Ireland relations, economic resilience, and the situation in the Taiwan Strait.

The group will meet with Legislative Yuan Vice President Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), as well as officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Digital Development, Ministry of Health and Welfare, and the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, per a MOFA statement. They will also visit Taiwan’s cultural sites and economic institutions.

John McGuinness, chairman of the Ireland-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Society, is leading the delegation, which includes lawmakers Brendan Smith, Sean Kyne, Martin Conway, and Cathal Berry.

Their visit demonstrates the friendship between the Irish parliament and Taiwan, MOFA said. McGuinness and the delegation members have been “steadfast friends of Taiwan” who actively support Taiwan's participation in international organizations such as the World Health Assembly, the ministry said.

MOFA pointed out that Taiwan and Ireland share universal values such as democracy, freedom, and the rule of law. Taiwan will continue to work with like-minded countries including Ireland to “strengthen the resilience of the global democratic community, support democratic development, and promote exchanges and cooperation in various fields,” it added.

In April, a group of cross-party legislators established the Taiwan-Ireland Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association. Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chen Ching-min (陳靜敏), the founder and chair of the association, said she hopes to use this organization to promote friendship between Taiwan and Irish lawmakers and government agencies at all levels.

Ireland has been more vocal in its support for Taiwan in recent years. In 2021, the Irish Senate passed a resolution supporting Taiwan's participation in international organizations and condemning China's human rights violations. In May, Ireland Deputy Prime Minister Micheal Martin said maintaining stability and the status quo in the Taiwan Strait is vital and that any attempt to change the status quo by force would be unacceptable.