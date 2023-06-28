Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Irish parliamentary delegation arrives in Taiwan

Irish lawmakers to exchange views on bilateral relations with Taiwanese officials

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/06/28 10:26
Irish delegation arrived in Taiwan on June 27. (MOFA photo)

Irish delegation arrived in Taiwan on June 27. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Irish parliamentary delegation arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday (June 27) for a five-day visit to exchange views on Taiwan-Ireland relations, economic resilience, and the situation in the Taiwan Strait.

The group will meet with Legislative Yuan Vice President Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), as well as officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Digital Development, Ministry of Health and Welfare, and the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, per a MOFA statement. They will also visit Taiwan’s cultural sites and economic institutions.

John McGuinness, chairman of the Ireland-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Society, is leading the delegation, which includes lawmakers Brendan Smith, Sean Kyne, Martin Conway, and Cathal Berry.

Their visit demonstrates the friendship between the Irish parliament and Taiwan, MOFA said. McGuinness and the delegation members have been “steadfast friends of Taiwan” who actively support Taiwan's participation in international organizations such as the World Health Assembly, the ministry said.

MOFA pointed out that Taiwan and Ireland share universal values such as democracy, freedom, and the rule of law. Taiwan will continue to work with like-minded countries including Ireland to “strengthen the resilience of the global democratic community, support democratic development, and promote exchanges and cooperation in various fields,” it added.

In April, a group of cross-party legislators established the Taiwan-Ireland Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association. Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chen Ching-min (陳靜敏), the founder and chair of the association, said she hopes to use this organization to promote friendship between Taiwan and Irish lawmakers and government agencies at all levels.

Ireland has been more vocal in its support for Taiwan in recent years. In 2021, the Irish Senate passed a resolution supporting Taiwan's participation in international organizations and condemning China's human rights violations. In May, Ireland Deputy Prime Minister Micheal Martin said maintaining stability and the status quo in the Taiwan Strait is vital and that any attempt to change the status quo by force would be unacceptable.
Taiwan
Ireland
Ireland parliament
Ireland-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Society

RELATED ARTICLES

Belize eyes enhanced military cooperation with Taiwan
Belize eyes enhanced military cooperation with Taiwan
2023/06/27 23:12
Taiwan's tourist numbers at capacity as China tempts Palau with extra flights
Taiwan's tourist numbers at capacity as China tempts Palau with extra flights
2023/06/27 18:26
TSMC to start building 1.4nm fabs in Taiwan in 2026
TSMC to start building 1.4nm fabs in Taiwan in 2026
2023/06/27 16:31
US provides Taiwan with JUMP 20 drone
US provides Taiwan with JUMP 20 drone
2023/06/27 15:49
Taiwan to strike back if Chinese military aircraft or spy balloons enter airspace: MND
Taiwan to strike back if Chinese military aircraft or spy balloons enter airspace: MND
2023/06/27 15:16