Acuña hits 2 HRs as power-hitting Braves keep rolling, beat Ryan, Twins 6-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two of Atlanta's five homers — all in the first two innings — and the power-hitting Braves beat Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Acuña sparked the barrage of long balls by hitting Ryan's first pitch into the Braves' bullpen in right field. Thanks to a productive June, the Braves lead the majors with 146 homers. Beginning the night, the Los Angeles Dodgers were second with 124.

Atlanta hit five homers in its first 10 at-bats and has 54 this month, only two shy of the franchise record for any month set with 56 in June 2019.

The NL East-leading Braves have won four straight and 12 of 13. Minnesota (40-41) fell below .500 but still leads the AL Central.

Austin Riley hit a two-run shot and Sean Murphy also hit a homer in the Braves' four-run first inning. Michael Harris II and Acuña added back-to-back shots in the second. It marked the first time the Braves hit five homers in the first two innings since May 28, 2003, against Cincinnati.

Bryce Elder (6-1) overcame four walks to allow two runs in six innings, leaving his NL-leading ERA at 2.44.

Ryan (8-5), coming off a shutout in a 6-0 win over Boston on Thursday, had allowed only two homers in four June starts, and eight for the season. The Braves

Ryan allowed nine hits and six runs in three innings in his shortest start of the season. The five homers allowed matched his career high set on July 9, 2022, at San Diego.

Acuña also provided a defensive highlight on the night of his No. 13 gold chain giveaway for fans. He made a leaping catch of a drive by Royce Lewis in right field in the fourth.

The Braves added another strong defensive play to end the fifth when second baseman Ozzie Albies made a diving stop of Max Kepler's grounder. Albies flipped the ball to shortstop Orlando Arcia, who threw to first for the out. Minutes later, TV cameras spotted Albies and Arcia smiling as their admired a replay on a computer in the dugout.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Manager Rocco Baldelli said RHP Brock Stewart, placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow soreness, will have tests to confirm tendonitis caused the problem. Baldelli said he hopes Stewart, one of the team’s top setup men, has a short stay on the IL. The move came one day after the team announced RHP José De León will need a second Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

Braves: LHP Max Fried (strained left forearm) could throw throw to hitters this week and next week after having no difficulties in his third bullpen session on Monday. He could then have an injury rehab with the hopes of returning to Atlanta in late July.

UP NEXT

The Braves may recall RHP Michael Soroka (0-1, 8.38) to face RHP Kenta Maeda (1-4, 6.86) in Wednesday's final game of the series. Soroka made two starts in his return from two torn right Achilles tendons before being sent back to Triple-A Gwinnett on June 5.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports