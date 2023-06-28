Pierre-Luc Dubois acquired by Kings in sign-and-trade deal with Jets

The Los Angeles Kings acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois in a major sign-and-trade deal with the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old center was a restricted free agent but told the Jets this month that he didn’t plan on re-signing with them. Dubois agreed to an eight-year extension worth $8.5 million annually in agreeing to the trade.

“Pierre-Luc Dubois is an elite two-way center with a unique skill set, and we’re excited to have him join the organization and commit to us long-term,” said Kings general manager Rob Blake said. “Over the last few seasons, he has proven the ability to contribute to all facets of the game, and we are thrilled to be able to add a player of this caliber into our lineup.”

Winnipeg will get center Gabriel Vilardi, forwards Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari, and a second-round pick in 2024.

Dubois scored a career-high 63 points last season, including 36 assists. He has at least 27 goals in three of his six NHL seasons.

Last season marked the first time Dubois has produced consecutive 60-point campaigns and the second time he’s surpassed 20 goals in back-to-back years.

This will be Dubois’ third team. He was the third-overall pick by Columbus in the 2016 draft before being traded to Winnipeg in 2021.

This is the second straight offseason the Kings have completed a sign-and-trade deal for a restricted free agent. They acquired Kevin Fiala from Minnesota last year. Fiala was second on the team in scoring with 72 points in his first season with Los Angeles.

The Kings are back in competitive mode after missing the playoffs for three straight seasons from 2018-21. They still haven’t won a postseason series since capturing their second Stanley Cup championship in 2014 and have been eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers the last two seasons.

Los Angeles was third in the Pacific Division last season with 104 points. It was the first time since 2014-15 the Kings had gone over 100 points.

The trade also gives the Kings a top-flight center on all three lines. Anze Kopitar, who won the Lady Byng Trophy on Monday, is going into the final season of his contract. The longtime captain, who will turn 36 at the start of the upcoming season, led the Kings with 74 points. Phillip Danault had a career-best 54 points last season.

Iafallo, Kupari and Vilardi give the Jets some pieces to work with after eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas eliminated them in the first round.

Vilardi and Kupari are former first-round selections who are coming off career-best seasons. Vilardi, the 11th overall pick in 2017, had 41 points, including six game-winning goals, while Kupari, who went 20th overall in 2018, had 15 points in 66 games.

Iafallo scored 36 points during the regular season and three goals during the playoffs.

