The global mobile BI market accounted for $4,103 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% to reach $15,990 million by 2023. With the increase in number of smartphone users, the market has generated a significant amount of revenue. Real time accessibility of information on the cross mobile platforms drives the mobile BI industry significantly and the growth is expected to increase further during forecast period. The global mobile BI market report is segmented into application, industry vertical, type, and region.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into fraud and security management, sales and marketing management (customer engagement and analysis), predictive asset maintenance, risk and compliance management, supply chain management & operations, and others. Based on industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, government and defense, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, and others (manufacturing, education, transportation, and logistics). On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into software and services. The regional market is further analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is expected to dominate the mobile BI market, owing to high speed and advanced internet infrastructure, high speed internet connectivity in the developing countries, high demand for smartphones, and increase in popularity of media & entertainment and health & fitness. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period, due to high number of mobile internet users. China houses the largest market in Asia-Pacific and is expected to surpass the U.S. mobile BI industry in terms of market size.

Key players profiled in the mobile BI market include International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microstrategy Incorporated, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, Information Builders Inc., Tibco Software Inc., Yellowfin International Pty. Ltd, and Olik Technologies Inc.

Key market segmentation

By Application

Fraud and Security Management

Sales and Marketing Management (Customer Engagement and Analysis)

Predictive Asset Maintenance

Risk and Compliance Management

Supply Chain Management and Operations

Others

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Others (manufacturing, Education, Transportation and Logistics)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

