Cellular Immunotherapy Market Size, Latest Trends, Share, Growth Analysis, and Forecast 2031

The Global Cellular Immunotherapy report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Cellular Immunotherapy Market is valued at approximately $ in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028.Cellular immunotherapy, also known as adoptive cell therapy, is a type of cancer treatment that employs immune system cells.The development of advanced cell-based therapies, the rising prevalence of cancer, and increased R&D investment by key companies are some of the major factors driving market growth. Furthermore, the increasing number of product approvals and growing adoption of these therapies for cancer treatment is driving market growth.

According to Globocan estimates, an estimated 19.2 million new cancer cases were reported worldwide in 2020, with this figure expected to rise to 24.5 million by 2030. Cancer is expected to kill 10 million people by 2020. According to Cancer Research UK, over 375,000 new cancer cases are reported in the United Kingdom each year. Furthermore, according to WHO estimates, two-thirds of the world’s population aged 60 and up lives in developing countries. The most common factor that increases the risk of cancer is ageing.

As a result, the rising geriatric population is expected to increase in prevalence over the forecast period, driving demand for cellular immunotherapies.However, the high cost of manufacturing cellular immunotherapy products is expected to limit growth.

The key regions considered for the global Cellular Immunotherapy marketstudy includeAsia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World.The Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest rate due to unexplored prospects and increased awareness about cellular immunotherapy, as well as quickly building healthcare infrastructure. Because of its well-established healthcare infrastructure, availability of advanced therapies, high disposable income, and high per capita healthcare expenditure, North America dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences Inc. (Kite Pharma)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck KGaA

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

AstraZeneca

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Celyad

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ByTherapy Type:

CAR T Cell Therapy

Dendritic Cell Therapy

NK Cell Therapy

TIL Therapy

Others

By Indication:

B-cell Malignancies

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Others

ByEnd-use:

Hospitals

Cancer Institutes

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

