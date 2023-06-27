Healthcare Cyber Security Market Mapping the Future Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Forecast 2031

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Healthcare Cyber Security Market” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

Cyber security solutions and services enable healthcare organizations to protect their business-critical infrastructure and patient data, and meet regulatory compliance. Increase in incidence of cyber-attacks, rise in demand for cloud services, and introduction of supportive government regulations and acts to protect patient information from data breaches encourage healthcare providers to deploy advanced cyber security solutions. However, lack of trained professionals is limiting the market growth to some extent.

The healthcare cyber security market is segmented on the basis of type, security type, and region. Based on the type, the market is bifurcated into service and solutions. By security type, it is divided into application security, cloud security, healthcare security, network security, wireless security, and others. The network security segment dominated the market in 2016, owing to increase in awareness and end-user spending on advanced network security solutions such as DDoS mitigation solutions and access control solutions to ensure protection.

Geographically, the healthcare cyber security market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in awareness among healthcare organizations and increase in end-user spending on enhanced healthcare cyber security solutions and services, owing to increase in number of cyber-attacks, are projected to fuel to the healthcare cyber security market growth in this region.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Cisco Systems, Inc.

FireEye, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Kaspersky Lab

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MacAfee, Inc.

Northrop Grumma Corporation

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Sensato

Symantec Corporation

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The healthcare cyber security market is segmented based on type, security type, and geography.

BY TYPE

Service

Solution

BY SECURITY TYPE

Application Security

Cloud Security

Content Security

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Wireless Security

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

