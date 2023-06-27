Web Real-Time Communication Market Beyond Boundaries Market Growth, Size, Share, and Forecast till 2031

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Web Real-Time Communication Market ” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

Web real-time communication or WebRTC is a novel technology that enables peer-to-peer audio, video, and data communication between two web browsers without any need of additional plugins or downloads. The user only requires a compatible web browser as WebRTC does not require additional frameworks, applications, or plugins such as Flash, JavaScript API, Silverlight, or others. WebRTC offers high performance and low latency and, which eliminates the extra costs associated with the bandwidths across the wire.

The global WebRTC market growth is attributed to cost-effective benefits of the WebRTC technology, advancements in communication through web, and increase in adoption on WebRTC technology among enterprises, owing to its easy access on mobile devices & desktops and high performance in low cost. Furthermore, rise in population, especially in Asia-Pacific, increase in ICT expenditure in the developing and the underdeveloped countries, high-speed connectivity, development of adequate internet infrastructure in Asia-Pacific, Africa, and South America, and surge in number of youth population using smartphones are expected to boost the market growth in the near future. In addition, rise in awareness about the WebRTC technology among end users, rapid proliferation of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in businesses, and growth prospects for WebRTC in untapped markets are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the global WebRTC industry during the analysis period.

However, lack of universal standards, increase in security & privacy concerns, and need to replace the existing Voice Over IP (VoIP)/video conferencing infrastructure are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Moreover, WebRTC is being standardized by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) and World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), which are expected to offer ubiquitous standards for WebRTC technology and widen its presence globally.

The key players profiled in the report are as follows:

Avaya Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Polycom

Oracle Corporation

Tokbox Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Genband

Plivo

Twilio

Quobis

Apidaze

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

Solution

Voice Calling & Conferencing

Video Calling & Conferencing

Message & File Sharing

Others (Social Networking and Gaming)

Services

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Public Sector

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

