Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Insights Unveiled Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Projections 2031

Big data analytics in healthcare is an analytic solution that derives insights on patient information and improves treatment techniques by enabling evidence-based disease prevention modeling and diagnostic analysis. The key players, such as IBM Corporation, Cognizant, Health Catalyst, Mede analytics, Inc., and others, provide analytic solutions for healthcare end users through innovative analytical solutions such as finance & risk management, population health management, biometric analysis, value-based analytics, and others.

In addition, big data analytics optimizes process-oriented expenditures in the healthcare industry by improving the population health, integrating performance modeling with financial and predictive care monitoring, and others. In the recent past, big data analytics in healthcare has changed the business and operation process of end users including hospitals & clinics, insurance agencies, and research organizations by providing solutions on workforce planning, performance management, and patient cost analysis, which in turn is expected to augment big data analytics adoption in the healthcare domain.

The global big data analytics in healthcare market is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to a rise in ICT expenditure by governments in several developed and the developing regions including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, surge in digitalization of medical procedures and demand for analytic solutions to derive patient-centric insights on treatment procedures are anticipated to fuel the big data analytics in healthcare market growth. However, security concerns over patient information among end users and slow adoption of healthcare analytic solutions in the underdeveloped regions, including Latin America and Africa, obstruct the big data analytics in healthcare market growth.

The key players profiled in the report are as follows:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cognizant

Health Catalyst

IBM Corporation

McKesson Corporation

MEDEANALYTICS, Inc.

Microsoft Corportion

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Vizient, Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY SOLUTION

Software

Service

BY DEPLOYMENT

On-premise

Cloud

BY END USER

Hospitals & Clinics

Finance & Insurance Agencies

Research Organization

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

