Security Information and Event Management Market Future Imperatives Market Growth, Size, Share, and Trends Forecast 2031

Security information and event management (SIEM) is a combination of security information management (SIM) and security event management (SEM). It is an approach toward security management that provides real-time analysis of the security alerts by applications and network hardware. It deals with correlation of events, real-time monitoring, console view, and notifications. SIEM has the capability of data aggregation, alert production, correlation, pattern detection, forensic analysis, and others. It eliminates threats at a faster speed with instantaneous detection of suspicious activities and automatically responds to compliance and mitigation.

The global SIEM market is attributed to regulatory compliance management such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX). Rise in concerns over IT security has urged organizations to seek more capable defense system. In addition, growth in adoption of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) and enterprise mobility drive the growth of the global SIEM market. Next-generation SIEM systems for anomaly detection are expected to offer growth opportunities for the SIEM technology in the near future. However, high cost of ownership of the SIEM, complexity of SIEM products, and inconvenience in demonstration of the return of investments (ROI) for network and IT administrators hamper the growth of global SIEM industry.

The global SIEM market is segmented based on product, enterprise size, vertical, and geography. Based on product, it is divided into solution and services. As per enterprise size, it is classified into large, medium, and small enterprise. Based on vertical, the global SIEM industry is categorized into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); government; IT & telecom; healthcare; retail; utilities; and others. Based on geography, itis studied across four regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report are as follows:

Dell EMC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

IBM Corporation

LogRhythm, Inc.

McAfee LLC.

SolarWinds, Inc.

Splunk, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro, Inc.

Trustwave Holdings Inc

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Solution

Services

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Small Enterprise

By Vertical

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Utilities

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

