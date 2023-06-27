Cloud Orchestration Market Decoding the Future Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Outlook 2031

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Cloud Orchestration Market ” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

The global cloud orchestration market was valued at $3,496 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $13,633 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2017 to 2023. Cloud Orchestration Market is a complete solution package offered by cloud solution providers, to host, manage, and maintain business process setup with cloud computing solutions, such as dashboard composing, structure allotment, platform architecting, and others, to all user types including large and small & medium enterprises.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Growth in cloud adoption among enterprises and extensive need to optimize business processes have contributed to the growth of the cloud orchestration in the North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, LAMEA is expected to hold least market share in cloud orchestration as compared to other regions. Middle East and Africa are expected to gain traction, but the growth is expected to be stable during the forecast period.

Global Cloud Orchestration Market Segmentation

The global cloud orchestration market is segmented on basis of solution, deployment model, user type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on solution, it is classified into configuration, managed support, portable service, and others (monitoring & security). By deployment model, it is categorized into private, public, and hybrid models. On basis of user type, it is bifurcated into small medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. By industry vertical, it is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); government & education; healthcare; telecom & IT; retail; manufacturing; media & entertainment; and others (business service providers, energy & utility, and transportation). Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, including country-level analysis for each region.

Key Market Players

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

BMC Software, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

FlexiScale Technologies Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rackspace US, Inc.

Red Hat, Inc.

Cloud Orchestration Market Key Segments:

By Solution

Configuration

Managed Support

Portable Service

Others (Monitoring and Security)

By Deployment Model

Private

Public

Hybrid

By User Type

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government & Education

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Retail

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others (Business Service Providers, Energy & Utility, and Transportation)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

