Home Improvement Market Size Challenges 2023, Scopes, Share, Revenue, And Forecasts 2031

According to Our latest research report on “Home Improvement Market” highlights the substantial global expansion occurring within this sector. The report encompasses projections for the years leading up to 2030, accompanied by a comprehensive analysis of the market’s current size, prevailing trends, market share, and economic insights.

Key Players[Sherwin-Williams Company, Power Home Remodeling Group, The Home Depot, Kingfisher, Ferguson Enterprises, Owens Construction, Andersen Corporation, State-wide Remodeling, DuPont de Nemours, Harvey Building Products, Watsco, Inc., Boral Building Products, Beacon Roofing Supply, APCO Industries, Pella Corporation, Robert Bowden, Kohler, Keller Supply Company, Dreamstyle Remodeling, Lutron Electronics

Home Improvement Market to be Worth over USD 500 Billion by 2028

Growing Popularity of Online Channels is Driving Global Home Improvement Market

The increasing popularity of online channels for acquiring home improvement tools and materials is presenting lucrative growth opportunities for the market. The online shops are now partnering with the home improvement components and service providing companies to offer attractive services such as same-day delivery. Furthermore, the consumers can now access a wide range of components that are not available or produced locally. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of mobile wallets and online payment methods is also anticipated to flourish the global home improvement market.

Rising Integration of Advanced Technologies is Propelling Global Home Improvement Market

The rising integration of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), etc., is further propelling the demand for home improvement services. The installation of IoT sensors and smart devices in homes requires services such as maintenance and repair, and interior changes that are offered by home improvement services. With the increasing popularity of smart homes among consumers additional security is anticipated to boost the growth of the global home improvement market.

Global Home Improvement Market – By End-Use

Based on end-use, the global home improvement market is segmented into kitchen improvement & additions, bath improvement & additions, system upgrades, exterior replacements, interior replacements, property improvements, disaster repairs, and other room additions & alterations. The exterior replacements segment accounts for the largest market share. The exterior of the home is constantly exposed to harsh environments and therefore is more prone to damage compared to other parts. Therefore, the consumers significantly invest in maintenance and repair of the exterior, driving this segment growth.

Global Home Improvement Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the global home improvement market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Europe dominates the global home improvement market owing to the high disposable income of the customers in this region. The presence of Tier I countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, etc., and the availability of advanced home improvement services in these countries also plays a crucial role in propelling the growth of the global home improvement market. Following Europe, North America also covers a substantial market share.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Home Improvement Market

The global home improvement market was negatively impacted by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Several countries faced economic recession of certain levels due to restrictions on economic activities, which directly impacted the disposable income and purchasing power of the consumers. As a result, a large percentage of consumers postponed their plans of investing in home improvements, due to which the industry players had to bear huge losses. Furthermore, the restrictions on the supply chains and social distancing norms also affected the market growth.

Market Segment:

By Project(DIY, DIFM)

By End Use (Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs, Other Room Additions & Alterations)

By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The companies constantly launch new designs and methods of home improvement to attract customers and bring innovations into their offerings. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the global home improvement market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the global home improvement market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

