Military drills to shut down top Taiwan airport for 1 hour

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Civilian air traffic at Taiwan’s top airport, Taoyuan International Airport, will be shut down for one hour on July 26 for the Han Kuang 39 military drills, reports said Tuesday (June 27).

This will be the first time that the annual military exercises will include a segment at the country’s main gateway, CNA reported. Last week, it became known that F-16V fighter jets and C-130H transport aircraft would land and take off at Taitung County’s civilian Fengnian Airport between July 24-28.

The Ministry of National Defense said it would inform international airlines of the July 26 flight ban at Taoyuan. The Army’s Aviation and Special Forces Command will play the part of an attacking force, with another unit protecting the airport against the invaders, the military said.

The whole event is likely to last less than 60 minutes, with the duration of the flight ban scheduled for one hour. It is not yet clear when exactly on July 26 the drill will take place, but the military said it wanted to reduce the inconvenience for air travelers as much as possible.