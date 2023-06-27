Taiwan Tourism Bureau present at largest travel fair in Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As inbound travel from the Philippines has recovered to half pre-COVID levels, the Tourism Bureau has decided to expand the Taiwan Pavilion at one of the Southeast Asian country’s largest travel fairs, reports said Tuesday (June 27).

During the first quarter of this year, Taiwan welcomed 60,723 visitors from the Philippines, more than half the level recorded for the same period in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, per CNA. The Travel Madness Expo (TME) which will be held in Manila from June 30 to July 2 is an ideal opportunity to attract even more travelers, the Tourism Bureau said.

YouTubers The Poor Traveler and Hazel Quing have been invited to share their experiences of traveling to Taiwan. Visitors to the fair will also be offered bubble tea and red bean ice cream, and have a chance to bake their own pineapple cakes.

The Taiwan Pavilion, which takes up 144 square meters, will present a string of classic products and sights, from bubble milk tea to Taipei 101, the rainbow pedestrian crossing in Ximending, and the Queen’s Head in Yeliu.

Operators of amusement parks have a separate delegation to promote their businesses at meetings targeting local travel agencies. With a range of air links between the Philippines and Taiwan, travelers can fly to Kaohsiung and visit an amusement park in central or south Taiwan during a trip lasting four days and three nights, the operators said.