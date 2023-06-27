Aesthetic Devices Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2030, Examining Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities

According to a new market research report published by Report Ocean, the global Aesthetic Devices Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of $%, during the forecast period. The market is estimated to reach $$ billion by 2030.

This detailed market research report by Report Ocean include in-depth analysis of technological innovations, market trends, supply chain trends, future trends, leading players, and key developments. The report also includes additional information about other factors such as drivers, restraints and challenges faced by this market, along with an overview for each mentioned segment in the study.

The global aesthetic devices market size was US$ 14, 911.9 million in 2021. The global aesthetic devices market is forecast to grow to US$ 40,711.7 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Aesthetic (cosmetic) devices, such as lasers, are used to improve facial and body aesthetics. These devices find applications in a variety of surgical procedures, such as dental procedures, refractive eye surgery to reshape the cornea, general surgery, and cosmetic surgery.

Regional Analysis:

North America has been leading the market in recent years, holding the largest market share, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The region benefits from technological breakthroughs, increased usage of medical aesthetics, and the development of innovative products by key companies. The demand for aesthetic procedures to enhance beauty is continuously growing in North America.

The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to experience high growth in the aesthetic devices market due to its large population and increasing demand for aesthetic procedures. The market in this region presents significant growth potential in the coming years.

Major market segments of the Aesthetic Devices Market are:

By Product

• Devices

• Aesthetic Implants

By Application

• Surgical

• Non-Surgical

By End User

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Medical Spas and Beauty Centers

List of major players operating in the Aesthetic Devices market:

• Allergan plc

• Dentsply Sirona Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Lumenis Ltd

• Merz Pharma Gmbh & Co. Kgaa

• Hologic, Inc.

• Sientra Inc

• Syneron Medical Ltd

• Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

The global Aesthetic Devices market report provides a comprehensive analysis covering all major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Factors Influencing the Market:

The growth of the aesthetic devices market is driven by several factors. Firstly, there is a rapidly growing awareness about cosmetic surgeries, which is expected to be a primary driver for market growth. As more people become aware of the availability and benefits of cosmetic treatments, the demand for aesthetic devices increases.

Additionally, the market is fueled by the growing demand for technologically advanced products and the evolving healthcare sector. Technological advancements in aesthetic devices, such as laser technology, minimally invasive procedures, and advanced imaging systems, contribute to market growth. Furthermore, the healthcare sector is constantly evolving, with a focus on improving aesthetics and offering less invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures. These factors drive the demand for aesthetic devices in the market.

Moreover, the increasing concerns about appearances and aging among individuals are projected to benefit the market. The desire to enhance one’s appearance and address signs of aging leads to a growing demand for aesthetic procedures and, consequently, aesthetic devices.

Government investments in the medical sector also create growth opportunities for the aesthetic devices market. Governments recognize the potential of the aesthetic industry and are investing in advancements to promote growth and innovation.

However, the market may face limitations due to possible side effects and complications associated with aesthetic surgeries. Concerns about the safety and potential risks involved in aesthetic procedures may limit the market’s growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the aesthetic devices market. The temporary closures of beauty facilities, lower product demand, and restricted operations due to lockdown measures significantly affected the market. The fear of virus spread and limitations on hospital and clinic visits led to a decline in the demand for cosmetic surgeries, thereby shrinking the aesthetic devices market.

The study offers in-depth regional analysis of market scenarios, by analyzing previous trends and covering future forecast. It also offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Additionally, the report outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies, along with some key market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, R&D activities and more.

