3D Scanner Market Size Worth USD 7.9 Billion By 2031

Global 3D Scanner Market to Reach USD 7.9 Billion by 2028

Rapidly Using 3D Scanners to Produce Digital Models for Video Games and Virtual Cinematography

3D scanners are used in the media and entertainment sector to create digital or 3D models for virtual filmmaking and video games. Instead of building 3D models from scratch, real items, including actors, are scanned. When used with computer-aided design (CAD) software, 3D scanners enable designers to create costumes and props in a matter of hours. Scanning is used in the gaming business to look at people, things, and the environment to create realistic simulations through gamification. To improve user experience for players, the majority of game developers have started adopting 3D scanning to generate gaming characters.

For instance, in 2021, a 3D scanning solution for customised avatars and virtual objects is recently introduced by Metahero. By fusing 3D scanning and modelling technology with NFT smart contracts, Metahero makes it possible to create one-of-a-kind, ultra-HD meta avatars and meta-objects that can last indefinitely on the blockchain.

Quality Inspection Dominated the Global 3D Scanner Market

On the basis of service, the 3D scanner market has been segmented into reverse engineering, quality inspection, rapid prototyping, and face body scanning. When working with soft materials, objects with complex geometries, or freeform shapes, engineers and metrology specialists from top manufacturing companies that make everything from automotive parts to medical equipment prefer 3D coordinate measuring systems for their submillimeter accuracy, speed, and unmatched usability. Companies all around the world are utilizing 3D scanners as a substitute for Coordinate Measurement Machines (CMM) devices. 3D scanners allow for highly accurate, non-contact measurements of 3D profiles. For complex setups, they provide automation tools that enable consistent measurements between operators.

Impact Of COVID-19 On The Global 3D Scanner Market

While the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the advancement of 3D scanning in 2020, it is projected that by the end of 2022, demand for virtual reality and augmented reality solutions will have skyrocketed. However, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a variety of difficulties, including as a lack of competent personnel and project delays or cancellations because of a partial or complete lockdown globally. The rising implementation of 3D scanning solutions in the commercial, construction, and healthcare sectors will cause the 3D scanning market to expand throughout the course of the projected period.

The North America Region Catered the Largest Market Share in The Global 3D Scanner Market.

In terms of regional analysis of global 3D Scanner market is fragmented into North America, Europe, The Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East, and Africa. The North America region accounted for the major market share in 2021 due to the growing use of scanning across a range of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, and entertainment. A few of the factors boosting the growth of the North American market include the increasing attention that businesses are giving to 3D printing and 3D machine vision.

Market Segment:

By Type(Optical Scanner, Laser Scanner, And Structured Light Scanner)

By Range(Short Range Scanner, Medium Range Scanner, And Long Range Scanner)

By Service(Reverse Engineering, Quality Inspection, Rapid Prototyping, And Face Body Scanning)

By Application(Entertainment & Media, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Civil & Architecture, Industrial Manufacturing, And Others)

By Region(North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa And Latin America)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Following queries are answered in the report:

What are the prevailing global trends in the market, and can we expect an upswing or decline in demand in the upcoming years?

What is the projected demand for various product types? Are there any emerging applications and industry trends to watch out for?

What estimations have been made regarding the global industry in terms of capacity, production, production value, cost, profit, market share, supply, consumption, import, and export?

How will strategic developments shape the industry in the medium to long term?

What factors influence the final pricing of [product/service], and which raw materials are utilized in its manufacturing?

How large is the market opportunity, and how will the growing adoption of [product/service] in the mining sector affect the overall market’s growth rate?

What is the current and projected value of the global market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market, and which companies are leading the industry?