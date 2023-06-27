High school in central Taiwan woos students with 'pajamas class’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A private high school in Taichung has resorted to an unusual way to attract students by enrolling outstanding pupils in a “pajamas class” that allows them to study in nightwear.

The initiative, now in its second year, has proven popular as it comes with more bonuses than just comfy garments. All expenses will be covered, including tuition, dormitory, and dining fees, for students throughout their years at IVY High School.

The incentive was created in response to dwindling student enrollment amid low birthrates, as private schools struggle under fierce competition, UDN quoted principal Chen Yue-ming (陳越明) as saying.

A student surnamed Hung (洪) said he chose to enroll in the pajamas program rather than the prestigious Taichung First Senior High School due to its course variety. The school boasts a sprawling campus of 9,000 pings (29,745 square meters) along with plenty of green space.

Only the best-performing pupils can be a member of the “pajamas class." In order to qualify, junior high students must pass tests and other assessments, while senior high students need to land the highest possible scores on entrance exams, per China Times.

Recently, a string of vocational and private high schools have ceased operations as enrollment numbers plummet. In a January report, ETtoday wrote that at least 50 more schools might be “exiting” within the next four years, citing an estimate by the Union of Private School Educators.