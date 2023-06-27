Alexa
Taiwan's Penghu Regatta begins tomorrow: Sails into the weekend

26 sailboats from 15 different countries will sail challenging courses around Penghu’s many islands

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/27 14:20
2023 Penghu Regatta starts tomorrow and sails into the weekend. (Penghu Sailing Assoc. photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 11th Penghu Regatta is scheduled to get underway on Wednesday (June 28) with a total of 203 sailors racing on 26 sailing boats.

Organized by the Penghu Sailing Association, the Penghu Regatta is the best known sail boat race, or series of sail boat races in Taiwan. For this reason, it regularly attracts international competitors who sail in from neighboring countries, per UDN.

The largest sailboat taking place in the regatta is Momentai from Hong Kong, which measures 47 feet in length. Not to be outdone, the host of the event, Penghu County Government, has enlisted some 6 sail boats to participate in the regatta.

The main sailing competition is the prestigious “Round the Island” race, though the Penghu Sailing Association has added the inaugural “Round the Sea” competition, which is more challenging. This race involves eight expert captains especially invited to participate in an overnight 60 nautical mile challenge, requiring boats to sail around North Island, the northernmost part of Penghu.

To ensure safety, all participating boats must be equipped with basic lifesaving equipment. Furthermore, motorized boats will be dispatched to accompany and monitor sail boats competing on the race course to provide immediate assistance if needed.

The Penghu Sailing Association has scheduled races to begin on Wednesday (June 28) and continue until Sunday (July 2), providing lots of opportunities for sailing enthusiasts to try their skills in navigating the seas off the coast of Penghu.
