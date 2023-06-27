Taiwan trade service opens office in Dallas, Texas

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) chose Dallas-Fort Worth in Texas as the site to open its fifth office in the United States on Monday (June 26).

The opening ceremony was the latest stage of a tour by TAITRA Chair James Huang (黃志芳), which took him to Mexico and Arizona. Supply chains and computer chips were the main topics of discussion, considering that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) was building a factory in Phoenix, Arizona.

During the launch of the Texas office, Huang said smart transportation, internet computing, and semiconductors were Taiwan’s strong points that could connect it with the needs of local businesses in Dallas. He noted the presence of leading corporations in the high-tech and aerospace sectors in the region, the Liberty Times reported on Tuesday (June 27).

Taiwan’s GlobalWafers invested US$5 billion (NT$155 billion) in the Dallas area, making it the 10th largest foreign investment project in the U.S. Taiwan used to be a major exporter of products to the U.S., but now it is also a key investor, Huang added.

During a visit to the local rapid transit company, Huang noted there were numerous possibilities for cooperation, including in electric and self-driving buses. As a result, Huang invited the company to visit the E-Mobility Taiwan and the Taitronics fairs.