MRI Contrast Media Agents Market Size Set For Explosive Growth | GE Healthcare, Bayer AG

The Global MRI Contrast Media Agents report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global MRI Contrast Media Agents Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. MRI contrast media agents are contrast agents that help in enhancing the visibility of internal body structures in magnetic resonance imaging. There are two types of MRI contrast media agents that are superparamagnetic agents and paramagnetic agents. The increasing geriatric population, growing awareness regarding early diagnosis, coupled with the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, breast cancer, and neurological diseases are some prominent factors that are leveraging the market growth across the globe.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6258

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report 2021, there were approximately 17.9 million deaths responsible to cardiovascular diseases in 2019, which shows nearly 32% of all deaths globally. Consequentially, rising cases of cardiovascular diseases act as catalyzing factor for market growth.

In addition, growing investment in R&D activities, as well as increasing technological advancement are providing lucrative opportunities for the global market development in the forthcoming years. However, the high cost of MRI contrast media agents and the dearth of skilled professionals stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global MRI Contrast Media Agents Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing focus on technological innovations, along with growing investment in R&D activities. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing geriatric population, growth of the medical tourism industry, and rising demand for advanced imaging modalities.

Major market players included in this report are:

GE Healthcare

Bayer AG

Guerbet GmbH

Bracco Imaging Spa

Vitalquan, LLC

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. Kg

Acro Lifesciences (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Taejoon Pharm

SANOCHEMIA Pharmazeutika GmbH

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6258

Recent Developments in the Market:

In November 2019, GE Healthcare broadcasted the FDA approval of its Clariscan- a macrocyclic, ionic, gadolinium-based MRI contrast agent. The product is used to visualize the disruption of the blood-brain barrier or any abnormal neurological imaging in both adult and pediatric patients.

in July 2019, Bayer AG declared the FDA approval of Gadavist, which is a gadobutrol injection, which is a contrast agent used for cardiac MRI to detect and monitor coronary artery disease.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Superparamagnetic agents

Paramagnetic agents

By Application:

Gastrointestinal

Intravenous

Hepatobiliary

Neurological Imaging

Others

By End-use:

Hospitals

Imaging Centers

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6258

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6258

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://reportocean.com