MRI Contrast Media Agents Market Size Set For Explosive Growth | GE Healthcare, Bayer AG

The Global MRI Contrast Media Agents report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.
Global MRI Contrast Media Agents Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. MRI contrast media agents are contrast agents that help in enhancing the visibility of internal body structures in magnetic resonance imaging. There are two types of MRI contrast media agents that are superparamagnetic agents and paramagnetic agents. The increasing geriatric population, growing awareness regarding early diagnosis, coupled with the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, breast cancer, and neurological diseases are some prominent factors that are leveraging the market growth across the globe.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report 2021, there were approximately 17.9 million deaths responsible to cardiovascular diseases in 2019, which shows nearly 32% of all deaths globally. Consequentially, rising cases of cardiovascular diseases act as catalyzing factor for market growth.
In addition, growing investment in R&D activities, as well as increasing technological advancement are providing lucrative opportunities for the global market development in the forthcoming years. However, the high cost of MRI contrast media agents and the dearth of skilled professionals stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global MRI Contrast Media Agents Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing focus on technological innovations, along with growing investment in R&D activities. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing geriatric population, growth of the medical tourism industry, and rising demand for advanced imaging modalities.
Major market players included in this report are:
GE Healthcare
Bayer AG
Guerbet GmbH
Bracco Imaging Spa
Vitalquan, LLC
Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. Kg
Acro Lifesciences (I) Pvt. Ltd.
Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
Taejoon Pharm
SANOCHEMIA Pharmazeutika GmbH
Recent Developments in the Market:
In November 2019, GE Healthcare broadcasted the FDA approval of its Clariscan- a macrocyclic, ionic, gadolinium-based MRI contrast agent. The product is used to visualize the disruption of the blood-brain barrier or any abnormal neurological imaging in both adult and pediatric patients.
in July 2019, Bayer AG declared the FDA approval of Gadavist, which is a gadobutrol injection, which is a contrast agent used for cardiac MRI to detect and monitor coronary artery disease.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Superparamagnetic agents
Paramagnetic agents
By Application:
Gastrointestinal
Intravenous
Hepatobiliary
Neurological Imaging
Others
By End-use:
Hospitals
Imaging Centers
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Highlights of the Market Report:
- Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
- Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
- Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market
- Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers
- Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market
- Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations
- The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
