Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | AbbVie Inc, Pfizer, Inc

Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. The distribution of testosterone during testosterone replacement treatment may take the form of lotions, injections, patches, gums/buccal adhesives, gels, or implants. A key male hormone called testosterone is in charge of enhancing spermatogenesis, male sexual traits, and reproduction. The prevalence of testosterone insufficiency is anticipated to rise as a result of the growing older population, unhealthy lifestyles, and disease load, which will accelerate the expansion of the market for testosterone replacement therapy over the forecasted period. Major driving factors driving the growth of the market over the forecasted period are growing prevalence of testosterone deficiency and growing number of geriatric populations.

The prevalence of testosterone deficiency in older men over 60 years of age increased by 21.67%, according to a December 2021 article in the Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism titled “Prevalence of Testosterone Deficiency in Elderly Male and its Association with Frailty and Mobility at a Tertiary Care Centre.” Men’s androgen levels gradually decline as they age. A need for treatment rather than testosterone is created by such testosterone overproduction, which propels market expansion.

In the anticipated timeframe, market share will increase as a result of new product introductions. For instance, the AB generic version of AndroGel 1.62%, Testosterone Gel 1.62% Metered Dose Pump (20.25mg / 1.25g pump actuation), was developed by Xiromed LLC in August 2020. It is an alternate treatment for male diseases linked to persistent low testosterone or testosterone depletion. The negative consequences of testosterone replacement therapy and tight guidelines for product approval, however, will limit market expansion.

The key regions considered for the Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America region is estimated to hold dominant position in the worldwide testosterone replacement therapy market over the forecast period, owing to rising number of product launches and approvals connected with androgen replacement therapy by regulatory agencies. For instance, Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical firm in commercial development, got approval from Health Canada in February 2019 for its BH Testosterone Booster pills, which are designed to maintain testosterone levels and production in adult males. Additionally, the market for androgen replacement treatment is anticipated to rise significantly in Asia Pacific over the course of the projected period due to an increase in agreements by market participants. For instance, in August 2020, the pharmaceutical technology company Antares Pharma, Inc. and Lunatus Global Medical Supplies (‘Lunatus’) signed an exclusive distribution agreement for the distribution and marketing of XYOSTED, a testosterone enanthate injection, in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Major market players included in this report are:

AbbVie Inc

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc

Pfizer, Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Mylan N.V

Perrigo Company Plc

Recent Developments in the Market:

KYZATREX was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for Marius Pharmaceuticals in August 2022. (Testosterone undecanoate). KYZATREX is an oral testosterone replacement therapy (“TRT”) that is recommended for adult males with hypogonadism or other diseases linked to a lack of endogenous testosterone.

The testosterone undecanoate (TLANDO), an oral treatment for testosterone replacement therapy, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March 2022.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Injectables

Topicals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

