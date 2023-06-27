Ocular Adhesives And Sealants Market Size Boosting The Growth Worldwide | Baxter, Medtronic PLC

The Global Ocular Adhesives And Sealants report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Ocular Adhesives And Sealants Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. Ocular adhesives and sealants are adhesive material that is used as a promising alternative to sutures. These adhesives and sealants have generally adopted an adjuvant to surgical wound closure in ophthalmology, which is used in all fields of ophthalmology such as refractive surgery, cataract, corneal & conjunctival surgeries, and many others. The rising prevalence of refractive errors and corneal ulcers, the increase in the geriatric population, coupled with the increasing awareness among people for better surgical care are the chief factors that are propelling the market demand across the globe.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, in the United States, the annual incidence of corneal ulcers was estimated to account for between 30000 and 75000 cases in 2021 and approximately 12.2% of all corneal transplants were performed for the management of infectious keratitis. Thereby, the high prevalence of corneal ulcers is fueling the demand for ocular adhesives and sealants, which is augmenting the market growth in the near future.

In addition, growing cases of ocular injuries and increasing investment in R&D activities are presenting lucrative prospects for market growth in the forthcoming years. However, the stringent regulatory approval and high cost associated with ocular adhesives hinder the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Ocular Adhesives And Sealants Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of skilled ophthalmic surgeons and availability of well-built infrastructure. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, as well as increasing geriatric population.

Major market players included in this report are:

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Reliance Life-Sciences

Baxter

Medtronic PLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson

Concord Drugs Limited

Connexicon Medical Ltd.

Medline Industries

Thermogenesis Corp.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Stryker declared the acquisition of HyperBranch Medical Technology, Inc., with the objective of creating medical gadgets through the usage of the company’s unique polymers and cross-linked hydrogels. One of only two dural sealants on the market with FDA approval is its Adherus AutoSpray Dural Sealant.

In December 2019, Dr. Agarwal Eye Hospitals- a leading chain of eye hospitals, publicized that 60 new eye hospitals would be constructed in India and other South Asian nations in the upcoming two to three years.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Synthetic

Natural

By Application:

Tissue Engineering

Conjunctival Surgery

Refractive Surgery

Corneal Surgery

By End-use:

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers\

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

