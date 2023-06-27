On-demand Wellness Software Market Size Is Booming Worldwide With | Booksy, Soothe, Inc.

The Global On-demand Wellness Software report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global On-demand Wellness Software Market is valued at approximately USD 394.6million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029. On-demand wellness software presents a marketplace for users to book wellness services from independent contractors who travel to customers. Services are completed by independent contractors or by in-house providers who work exclusively for the platform. The flourishing growth of the wellness industry, surging demand for sustainable wellness products and services, coupled with increasing disposable income are the primary factors that are fostering the global market demand.

According to Statista, in 2019, the wellness market was estimated to be worth around USD 4.91 billion, which is projected to grow and is anticipated to reach USD 6.99 billion by 2025. Therefore, the thriving growth of the wellness industry is exhibiting a positive influence on the On-demand Wellness Software Market, which is excelling the market growth across the globe.

In addition, the emergence of various novel technologies, as well as the rising focus on a healthier lifestyle are the leading opportunities for market growth over the forecasting years. However, privacy concerns and a lack of awareness of the availability of On-demand Wellness Software is hampering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global On-demand Wellness Software Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the surging demand for online wellness services, increasing health concerns, and increasing investment in technological advancements. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising awareness about wellness, increasing wellness tourism, as well as growing proliferation of digital booking platforms.

Major market players included in this report are:

Booksy

Soothe, Inc.

Urbanclap Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

STYLEBEE (ASCN, Inc.)

Priv

Glamsquad

Zeel Networks, Inc.

Urban Massage Ltd.

FitnessOnDemand

Mindbody, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2020, from the customer service institute of America Soothe- a wellness service provider received the 2019 international excellence award in the small business category. The award was recognized for excellence in businesses with less than 100 employees.

In August 2021, Urban Company (Urban Clap), declared that the company is looking for around 10,000-15,000 service personnel as it prepared for strengthening to 50 locations in India during 2022. Also, the company announced its plans to add some new services to its portfolio.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cloud-based

Web-based

By Application:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

