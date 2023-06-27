Orthodontic Consumables Market Size To See Booming Growth | DB Orthodontics, G&H Orthodontics

The Global Orthodontic Consumables report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Orthodontic Consumables Market is valued at approximately USD 2.59 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Orthodontic consumables are referred to as dental tools that are primarily opted by orthodontists or dental professionals to provide dental treatment. Orthodontic consumables are used for removing, restoring, manipulating, and examining the teeth and surrounding oral structures. The growing number of patients having dental disorders, rising technological advancement, coupled with increasing concerns regarding oral health are the primary factors that are burgeoning the market growth across the globe.

According to the World Health Organization 2019, it was estimated around 3.5 billion people were suffering from oral diseases, of which 2 billion people were affected by caries of permanent teeth and 520 million children were affected by caries of primary teeth. Thus, the huge presence of untreated dental disorders is exhibiting a positive influence on the market growth.

Moreover, the growing investment in R&D activities and rising number of strategic initiatives by the key market players are presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecasting years. However, high cost of dental procedures and dearth of trained dental practitioners are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Orthodontic Consumables Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the growing investments in dental technology advancements and presence of well-established market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising inclination towards healthcare, increasing population, as well as growing focus on maintaining dental health.

Major market players included in this report are:

DENTSPLY International, Inc.

DB Orthodontics

Align Technology, Inc.

G&H Orthodontics

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

American Orthodontics

Danaher Corporation

A-Dec, Inc.

GC Corporation

Henry Schein, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, Ormco Corporation, a global leader and innovator of orthodontic products and solutions announced the introduction of the company’s new online store for North American Orthodontics. This novel facility allows their customer to streamline purchases and manage their accounts all online, with 24/7 access.

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.

The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

