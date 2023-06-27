Sports Mouthguard Market Size Is Booming So Rapidly | Makura Sport, Shock Doctor Inc.

The Global Sports Mouthguard report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Sports Mouthguard Market is valued at approximately USD 3.7billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Sports Mouthguard is also known as mouth protectors that are used to protect teeth from blows to the face and head. Sports Mouthguard is one of the essential sporting equipment that aids in lessening the chances of injuries such as alveolar process fractures, including corpus fractures of the condyle gonial, mandible angles, and radicular and coronal fractures. The increasing number of sports-related oral injuries, rising consumer awareness regarding health & fitness, coupled with the growing consumer disposable income are the primary factors attributing to the global market growth.

According to the Federal Statistical Office, in Germany, disposable personal income in 2019 was recorded at USD 516.23 billion, and the amount rise and reach USD 544.47 billion in 2022. Likewise, According to The World Bank, in the United States, the GDP per capita was recorded at USD 50,066 in 2011, which is continuously increasing and reached USD 69, 287 by 2021. Thus, the growing disposable income is enhancing the purchasing capacity of the population, which is exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the market across the globe.

In addition, the growing number of sports clubs and leagues, as well as increasing technological advancements in mouthguards are presenting various lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecasting years. However, the availability of low-quality and counterfeit products, along with a lack of consumer awareness regarding the importance of sports mouthguards are hampering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Sports Mouthguard Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of sports and dental associations, widespread availability of products, and increasing number of sports activities. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising disposable income, presence of favorable government initiatives, along with the growing participation in various sports activities & events.

Major market players included in this report are:

Makura Sport

Shock Doctor Inc.

Akervall Technologies Inc.

MOGO SPORT

Gob Smacked Sports Mouthguards

MAX Mouthguards

Fight Dentist

Venum Predator

Nike

Decathlon

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2021, The British & Irish Lions declared the company’s new licensing partnership with OPRO. The aim of this partnership is to enable OPRO to manufacture Lions-branded mouthguards and available to purchase via its network of global retailers.

In August 2020, Makura Sports announced its partnership with Sidelines Sports- a leading wholesaler and distributor of premium sports products (Canada). The primary objective of this partnership is to make mouthguards available to athletes and customers in Canada.

In July 2019, OPRO entered into a collaborative agreement with Sports & Wellbeing Analytics (SWA) in conjunction with the introduction of OPRO+- a next-generation mouthguard equipped with PROTECHT system- a cutting-edge technology, which helps in analyzing and handling head impact data.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Stock Mouth Guard

Boil & Bite Mouth Guard

Custom-made Mouth Guard

By Material:

Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)

Natural rubber

Acrylic resins

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

