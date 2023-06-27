Stomach Cancer Treatment Market Size Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc.

The Global Stomach Cancer Treatment report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

The Global Stomach Cancer Treatment Market is valued at approximately USD 3.83 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Stomach cancer also commonly known as gastric cancer is characterized by the increasing number of cancerous cells within the lining of the stomach. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stomach cancer accounts for the sixth most common type of cancer with a total of 1.09 million cases. Some of the risk factors related to stomach cancer are tumors, H. pylori bacterial infections, lymphoma, in other parts of the stomach polyps, and the digestive system. The increasing incidences of stomach or gastric cancer, rising expenditure on healthcare, coupled with the growing availability of skilled professionals and diagnostic tools for early detection of disease are the primary factors that are burgeoning the market demand around the world.

As per Globocan, in 2020, the prevalence of gastric cancer was nearly 1.1 million. Also, it is anticipated to reach 1.42 million by 2030. Likewise, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2022, there were nearly 26,380 new cases of stomach cancer (15,900 in men and 10,480 in women) and 11,090 deaths (6,690 men and 4,400 women) were recorded across the United States.

Thereby, the rising incidences of stomach cancer are propelling the demand for stomach cancer treatment, which is augmenting the market growth across the globe. In addition, the growing availability of advanced healthcare facilities and the introduction of various novel therapies for metastatic stomach cancer are the factors that are creating various lucrative opportunities for global market growth in the forthcoming years. However, the lack of reimbursement for currently approved targeted therapies, along with the high cost of drugs and cancer treatment are hampering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Stomach Cancer Treatment Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the rising incidences of gastric cancer, high presence of target patient population, and growing investments in the development of advanced treatment options. Whereas, North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period Owing to factors such as presence of skilled professionals, availability of advanced healthcare facilities, and favorable government initiatives.

Major market players included in this report are:

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Eli Lilly And Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Samsung Bioepis

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2021, Opdivo by Bristol-Myers Squibb in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing received the U.S. FDA approved chemotherapy for the treatment of metastatic gastric cancer.

In June 2021, Blueprint Medicines recently choose PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy and Biologics to distributes the company’s GIST treatment drug AYVAKIT. Based on the distribution channel.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Chemotherapy

Radiotherapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted Drug Therapy

Surgery

By End-users:

Hospital Pharmacies

Specialty & Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

