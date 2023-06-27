Hydroponic Nutrients Market Research with Size, Growth, Segments and Forecasts 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Hydroponic Nutrients Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The global Hydroponic Nutrients Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Hydroponic is basically a system used across agriculture. These hydroponic nutrients are suited when the climatic conditions do not allow open-field cultivation. It is majorly used for leafy vegetables, micro greens, and others. The Hydroponic Nutrients market is expanding because of factors such as the rising demand for nutritious and healthy dietary and adoption of fresh vegetables and fruits

According to Statista in 2022, the global wellness and health food market accounted for around USD 841 billion. It is projected to rise and attain a volume of one trillion by 2026.Also, according to the World Bank in 2020, global average daily cost of healthy diet was around USD 3.54.In upper middle income countries the cost for healthy diet was around USD 3.76.Also, in coming years the spendings towards healthy diet is anticipated to rise in coming years Whereas rising awareness towards the conservation of natural resources and investment towards higher yield agricultural products create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the threat of substitutes hampers market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Hydroponic Nutrients Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing demand for healthy diets and adoption for fresh leafy vegetables and fruits, growing consumer awareness towards a nutritious diet . Also, Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing initiatives and innovation by market players

Major market players included in this report are:

3G Green Garden Group LLC,

Advanced Nutrients Ltd.,

Better Organix OU,

BrightFarms Inc.,

Canna Continental,

FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co.,

Growth Technology Ltd.,

HGI Worldwide Inc.,

HS Supplies LLC,

Hydrodynamics International Inc.,

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Scale:

Home Based

Commercial

By Nutrient Type:

Nitrogen

Phosphorous

Potash

Other Nutrients

By Chemical Origin:

Synthetic

Organic

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World