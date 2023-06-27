Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market Investment Opportunities and Forecast by Regions till 2030, Developing Technologies and Market Size 2023

According to a new market research report published by Report Ocean, the global Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of $%, during the forecast period. The market is estimated to reach $$ billion by 2030.

This detailed market research report by Report Ocean include in-depth analysis of technological innovations, market trends, supply chain trends, future trends, leading players, and key developments. The report also includes additional information about other factors such as drivers, restraints and challenges faced by this market, along with an overview for each mentioned segment in the study.

The global anti-acne cosmetics market size was US$ 2.1 billion in 2021. The global anti-acne cosmetics market is forecast to grow to US$ 6.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Anti-acne cosmetics are the kind of cosmetics used to relieve acne, a chronic skin condition that results in patches and pimples on the face, neck, shoulders, and back. Acne develops when oil and dead skin cells gather in hair follicles.

Major market segments of the Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market are:

By Product

• Mask

• Creams & Lotions

• Cleansers & Toners

• Others

By End User

• Women

• Men

By Distribution Channels

• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Departmental Stores

• Online

List of major players operating in the Anti-Acne Cosmetics market:

• Unilever PLC

• Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (Clinique)

• Johnson and Johnson

• L’Oreal Group

• LVMH SE

• Beiersdorf AG

• KOSE Corporation

• Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• The Proactiv Company LLC

• Ancalima Lifesciences Limited

• Other Prominent Players

The global Anti-Acne Cosmetics market report provides a comprehensive analysis covering all major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Market Influencing Factors:

The anti-acne cosmetics market is expected to experience significant growth during the study period due to several factors. Firstly, there is an increasing demand for cosmetic products driven by the growing prevalence of skin problems and the rising concern for self-consciousness among individuals. This heightened awareness about skincare issues will contribute to the expansion of the anti-acne cosmetics market. Additionally, factors such as the growing pollution levels and unhealthy lifestyles of people will also have a positive impact on the market, as these factors can lead to an increase in acne-related skin conditions.

Furthermore, the market will benefit from the growing female population and their increasing awareness about hygiene and beauty practices. Women’s increasing interest in skincare and their willingness to invest in anti-acne cosmetics will drive market growth during the analysis period. Moreover, the rise of e-commerce channels and the influence of social media advertisements will play a crucial role in driving the demand for anti-acne cosmetics. These platforms provide convenient access to a wide range of products and enable targeted marketing, contributing to the growth of the market.

However, it is important to consider potential limitations as well. The side-effects associated with anti-acne cosmetics may restrain market growth during the study period. Consumers’ concerns about adverse reactions or long-term effects of these products can lead to hesitations in purchasing, affecting the overall market performance.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the anti-acne cosmetics market. The drastic decline in consumer purchasing power, caused by the economic repercussions of the pandemic, has affected the sales of anti-acne cosmetics. Moreover, the closure of cosmetics stores and disruptions in manufacturing operations have further hindered the market. Governments’ stringent regulations and travel restrictions have led to supply chain disruptions, including the halted supply of raw materials and temporary closures of manufacturing units. These factors collectively contributed to the challenges faced by the anti-acne cosmetics market during the pandemic.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the anti-acne cosmetics market. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for anti-acne cosmetics in the region, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of acne and the growing female population. Additionally, the rising spending power of emerging nations and the expansion of the regional e-commerce market are expected to fuel sales in the coming years. Moreover, the increased expenditure on personal care items, particularly among young people, will contribute to the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The study offers in-depth regional analysis of market scenarios, by analyzing previous trends and covering future forecast. It also offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Additionally, the report outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies, along with some key market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, R&D activities and more.

