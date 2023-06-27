Air and Gas Compressor Market Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Air and Gas Compressor Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2395

Global Air & Gas Compressor Market is valued at approximately USD 31.04 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.13% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Compressors for air or gas are used to pump the substance into the required location. Air and gas are utilized in a wide variety of industrial operations, including petrochemical production, gas processing, and air gas feeds and gas bottling. The oil-free and oil-lubricated gas compressors are truly multi-taskers. The range includes high flow rates up to 10,000 m3/h (5885 cfm), with maximum output pressures of 480 bar (6962 psi). There are different types of gas compressors that offer oil-less, oil-free, and oil-lubricated designs and allow complete control over gas purity levels. The development of portable compressors that are energy-efficient is anticipated to be extensively used across a wide range of industrial activities, driving the expansion of the air and gas compressor market.

In addition, the rising use of variable-speed systems, low maintenance costs, effective operation, and retrofitting for existing systems, among other factors, are driving up demand for air and gas compressors market. The demand for industrial air compressors is being driven by government initiatives to promote industrial automation as well as an emphasis on industrial automation for the best resource utilization. These air compressors can be used to power conveyors, packaging, automation equipment, and pneumatic tools.

According to Statista, in 2022, an estimated 4.1 billion tons of cement would have been produced worldwide, in 2021, the market for pulp and paper was estimated to be worth 351.53 billion USD. From 2022 to 2029, the market is anticipated to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.72 per cent, reaching a value of around 373 billion dollars. Furthermore, the demand for air compressors is anticipated to increase as non-oil and gas-based projects are subsequently introduced and continuous industry investments are made which brings opportunities for the growth of market in coming years. However, concerns regarding air pollution have arisen as the number of petrol compressor stations has expanded. As a result, it is routine practice to evaluate the impact of air and gas compressors using air monitoring devices over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Air & Gas Compressor Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growth in the government’s ongoing investments in infrastructure expansion and the area’s quick industrialization. The consumer’s shifting preferences for simple-to-use and energy-efficient products are also anticipated to fuel the expansion of the air and gas compressor industry. Whereas, North America is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as increasing all-time high investment, renewed exploring efforts, the abundance of shale gas, and expanding pipeline and LNG terminal capacity for the transportation of natural gas are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Atlas Copco Group

Ingersoll Rand

Doosan Infracore (Doosan portable power)

Hitachi Ltd.

Kobe Steel Ltd.

BOGE Kompressoren Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Hubei Teweite Power Technology Co., Ltd.

ELGI Equipments Ltd.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2395

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Stationary

Portable

By Application:

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Power Sector

Petrochemical and Chemical Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World