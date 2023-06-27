Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Data and Acquisition Research Study with Trends and Growth by 2032

According to Our latest research report on “Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market” highlights the substantial global expansion occurring within this sector. The report encompasses projections for the years leading up to 2030, accompanied by a comprehensive analysis of the market’s current size, prevailing trends, market share, and economic insights.

Key Players[Aksa Power Generation, Alkhorayef Group, Atlas Copco Industrial Equipment, Caterpillar Inc, Cummins Inc, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Kohler Co, Saudi Diesel Equipment Co Ltd, Yanmar Holdings Co Ltd

Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market to Grow at 4.5% in Coming Years

Increasing Use of Diesel Gensets in Industries

Industrial operations typically employ diesel genset during power outages and in places with limited grid connectivity to reduce production hazards. The industrial sector, which includes mining, manufacturing, and construction, will be responsible for more than 40% of all energy use throughout the anticipated period. The building sector in Saudi Arabia has experienced tremendous growth as a result of the expansion of industrial and commercial facilities. Saudi Arabia’s telecom and information technology sectors are anticipated to develop at the fastest rates in the GCC market. As a result, the Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market is predicted to develop at a significant rate during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Rising Power Demand

Challenge: Strict Government Regulations Regarding GHG Emissions

Power demand is being met by factors such as continued population growth, infrastructure expansion, and the rapid industrialization of emerging nations. Diesel generators provide numerous advantages, including low operating costs and greater fuel economy. As a result, they are popular in developing countries, especially in the Saudi Arabia region. Along with its benefits, it had a lot of drawbacks, including noise pollution and the discharge of hazardous gases. During the forecast period, all of these factors contribute to the growth of the Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market (2022-2028).

The implementation of stringent government regulations regulating the emissions of greenhouse gases from diesel generators and the accelerating growth of the renewable energy sector, however, are the main barriers to the market’s progress. In addition, it is predicted that the country’s efforts to diversify its power generation mix by incorporating renewable energy sources may obstruct the growth of the market under review. All of these things limit the Saudi Arabian Diesel Genset Market’s expansion.

Segmental Coverage

Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market – By kVA Rating

Based on the kVA rating, the Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market is segmented into Up to 75 kVA, 1-375 kVA, 1-750 kVA, 1-1000 kVA, and Above 1000Kva. Among these, Passenger Car accounts for the largest share in the India Brake Pad Market. The market size for heavy-duty applications 1-1000 kVA is expected to grow as a result of rising demand from various industries. Additionally, the thriving residential and commercial sectors, together with the establishment of small and medium firms, are predominantly favoring the growth of up to 75 kVA and 1-375 kVA segments. All these factors propel the growth of the Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market during a forecast period (2022-2028).

Impact of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market

The COVID-19 pandemic reduced power usage, delayed worldwide economic growth, and caused substantial supply chain disruptions. Factors such as rising demand for an uninterrupted and consistent power supply, as well as increased demand from the commercial sector, particularly the healthcare sector, are projected to boost the market. The market’s expansion, however, is expected to be hampered by increased demand for generators fueled by alternative fuels such as natural gas and biofuels.

Market Segment:

By KVA Rating(UPTO 75 KVA, 1-375 KVA, 1-750 KVA, 1-1000 KVA, Above 1000KVA)

By Application(Retail, BFSI, Government, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, Hospitality, Hospitals, Transportation, Logistics, And Warehouses, Food & Beverage, Others)

By Region(Central, Western, Southern, And Eastern)

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

