Personal Care Shower and Bath Market Revenue Statistics, Vital Challenges and Forecast Analysis By 2032

According to Our latest research report on “Personal Care Shower and Bath Market” highlights the substantial global expansion occurring within this sector. The report encompasses projections for the years leading up to 2030, accompanied by a comprehensive analysis of the market’s current size, prevailing trends, market share, and economic insights.

Key Players[Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Amway, Godrej Consumer Products, Lion Corporation, GOJO Industries Inc., The Body Shop, Shiseido, 3Lab Inc., The Face Shop, L’Oreal, Colgate Palmolive Co., Natura & Co. Holding S.A., Beiersdorf AG, Johnson & Johnson, L’Artisan Parfumeur, ITC Limited, Kao Corporation, Plum Island Soap Co.

Personal Care Shower and Bath Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during Forecast Period (2022-2028)

Increased Usage in Hospitality Sector is Driving the Market Growth

Personal Care Shower and Bath Products have become an irreplaceable part of the hospitality sector, including resorts, hotels, lodging, inns, etc. Every guest is provided with a range of shower gel, body scrub, soap, shampoo, and conditioner. Marriott Hotels introduced their premium personal care brand, This Works, which included an amenity collection of shampoos, conditioners, bathing bars, shower gels, and shower caps to provide a luxurious and relaxing experience to their guests. To prevent infections and maintain hygiene, Vernacare Limited introduced a range of body wash products for bed washing patients, such as Foam Bath, Clinician Body Wash, and Oasis Bed Bath.

Prescence of Toxic Chemicals is Limiting the Market Growth

The use of chemicals in personal care shower and bath products is of great concern to consumers. The toxic chemicals such as formaldehyde, phthalates, phosphates, parabens, sulfates, silicones, etc., show harmful effects on the skin, such as allergic reactions and rashes. Due to these harmful effects on the skin, big players and manufacturers have decided to revolutionize this domain with natural and herbal personal care shower and bath products, due to which considerable growth is estimated in the forecast period.

Global Personal Care Shower and Bath Market – By Product Type

Based on product type, the Global Personal Care Shower and Bath Market are segmented into shower gels, liquid soap, solid soap, body scrub, bath additives, and others. Amidst the segmentation, the shower gels and liquid soap segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 as it is an alternative to solid soaps to protect against bacteria, fungi, and viruses. Moreover, it is due to the rising demand for hair styling gel and hair-repair shampoo products that aid in treating dandruff issues. On the other hand, the body scrubs segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2028 due to its efficient skin rejuvenation property, which removes the dead skin cells to maintain smoother skin.

Global Personal Care Shower and Bath Market – Regional Insights

Based on regions, the Global Personal Care Shower and Bath Market have been segmented into five categories- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Amidst the segmentation, North America led the Global Personal Care Shower and Bath market share in 2021 due to the rising penetration of e-commerce and social media. The demand for natural and organic products and male-oriented brands accelerated the market’s growth. The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the increased awareness of personal care and hygiene. The growing consumption of sustainable shower and bath care products in India and anti-dandruff shampoos and glossy hair repair conditioners in China is expected to boost the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Personal Care Shower and Bath Market

The Global Personal Care Shower and Bath market was positively impacted during the Covid-19 pandemic. The sudden rise in infections led to an increase in usage of bathing bars, hand washes, bath gels, body washes, body scrubs, shampoos, conditioners, shower gels, etc., which led to a global upsurge in demand. As the awareness of personal care and hygiene increased, the demand for personal care shower and bath products rose, and people started stocking these products. The prominent players in this domain focused on increasing their production to meet the increasing demand for these products; for example, Henkel raised its soap supply capacity by roughly 30% globally.

Market Segment:

By Product Type(Shower Gels And Liquid Soap, Solid Soap, Body Scrub, Bath Additives And Others)

By Distribution Chanel(Offline Stores (Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores), And Online Stores)

By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

The key marketing strategies adopted by the players are facility expansion, product diversification, alliances, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships to expand their customer reach and gain a competitive edge in the overall market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Global Personal Care Shower and Bath Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Global Personal Care Shower and Bath Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

