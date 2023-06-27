Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market to See Huge Growth By 2030 | Latest Trends and Future Prospects

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global "Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market" [2023-2030]

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market is valued at approximately USD 3.15 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.50% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Metal injection moulding (MIM) and ceramic injection moulding (CIM) are ingenious manufacturing techniques that are used to create precision and complex net shape machines from metal and ceramic powder respectively. Powder injection moulding, a popular combination of these two technologies (PIM). Through the use of metal and ceramic injection moulding techniques, powder metallurgy offers an infinite variety of materials (powdered metal and ceramic). Injection moulding of metal and ceramic materials offers greater productivity and dimensional flexibility than slip casting and isostatic pressing. It enhances the tolerance level of mechanical casting and investment casting as well as the product shape restriction. MIM and CIM technology’s low-cost sophisticated design capabilities result in less manufacturing and higher time and scale economies by eliminating production stages like as finishing and machining. The market demand is primarily grown by the Rise in demand due to availability of design flexibility and Growth in the demand for healthcare and medical services. This technique is utilised to improve medical equipment such as implants, tubes, sensors, catheter tips, and micro-optics.

In addition, increased demand in the firearms industry is driving metal and ceramic injection molding market growth. This technique is crucial in the development of heavyweight, complex-shaped defense equipment. Metal injection molding is widely used in the weapons business to produce various types of firearms used in the defense industry. According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the top 25 businesses in the market sold $361 billion worth of weapons and military services in 2019. Furthermore, an upsurge in emerging economies, as well as increase in application can lead the Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market to growth forthcoming years. However, high cost of raw material used in technology is hampering the market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to a rising need for ceramic and metal injection molding. Due to the expansion of numerous industries such as the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and others. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the market for metal and ceramic injection molding, with China taking the top spot. China is dominating the Asia-Pacific market as several industries have experienced rapid expansion. Whereas, North America is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as rising modern technology are increasingly being used in this area burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Advanced Materials Technologies Pte Ltd.

ARC Group Worldwide Inc.

CMG Technologies Ltd

Epson Atmix Corporation

Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt. Ltd.

Kinetics Climax Inc.

Plansee Holding AG

PSM Industries

Nippon Piston Ring Co Ltd

ABBOTT Furnace Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Iron & steel

Stainless Steel

Copper

Aluminum

Alumina

Zirconia

Others

By Application:

Automotive

Medical

Electronics

Firearms

Defense/Aerospace

General Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World