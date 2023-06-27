E-KYC Market Size 2023, Industry Share, Developing Technologies, and Forecast by Regions till 2030

According to a new market research report published by Report Ocean, the global E-KYC Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of $%, during the forecast period. The market is estimated to reach $$ billion by 2030.

This detailed market research report by Report Ocean include in-depth analysis of technological innovations, market trends, supply chain trends, future trends, leading players, and key developments.

The global E-KYC market size was US$ 1571.1 million in 2021. The global E-KYC market is forecast to grow to US$ 2791.5 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau reports that the goods and services deficit rose from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February, an increase of $1.9 billion. Due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion, the goods and services deficit increased in February. The goods and services deficit has decreased this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3% when compared to the same period in 2022. $10.8% more, or $49.5 billion, was exported. Imports cost $2.2% more, or $14.0 billion, than exports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of online payment methods and digital transactions, leading to an increased demand for E-KYC solutions. As people turned to online platforms for their financial transactions, the E-KYC market experienced significant growth. The pandemic has normalized online payments, and the trend is expected to continue even beyond the pandemic, contributing to the long-term growth of the market.

Major market segments of the E-KYC Market are:

By Product

• Identity Authentication and Matching

• Video Verification

• Digital ID Schemes

• Enhanced vs Simplified Due Diligence

By Deployment Mode

• Cloud-Based

• On-Premise

By End-Use

• Banks

• Financial Institutions

• E-payment Service Providers

• Telecom Companies

• Government Entities

• Insurance Companies

List of major players operating in the E-KYC market:

• Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

• Wipro Technologies

• EverCompliant

• GIEOM Business Solutions

• 63 moons technologies limited

• Jumio Corporation

• IDnow GmbH

• Onfido

• Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

• Pegasystems Inc.

• Panamax Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

The global E-KYC market report provides a comprehensive analysis covering all major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Factors Influencing the Market:

The E-KYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) market is expected to witness significant growth during the study period due to several factors. Firstly, the increasing concern over terrorist financing operations and substantial financial losses in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors will drive the demand for E-KYC solutions. Organizations in these sectors are increasingly recognizing the need for robust identity verification processes to mitigate risks and comply with regulatory requirements.

Moreover, the growing significance of compliance management and the rise in identity-related frauds will contribute to the market growth. Stringent regulations and the need to prevent fraud and financial crimes drive the adoption of E-KYC solutions, which offer efficient and reliable identity verification and authentication processes.

Additionally, the rising frequency of cyberattacks targeting small and medium-sized businesses will further fuel the demand for E-KYC solutions. As organizations strive to protect themselves and their customers’ data from cyber threats, implementing secure identity verification measures becomes crucial.

Furthermore, the increasing popularity of digital payment methods, including mobile payments, presents numerous growth opportunities for the E-KYC market. The adoption of digital payment platforms, even in developing nations, is on the rise, driving the need for streamlined and secure identity verification processes.

The growing popularity of cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) also play a significant role in the market’s growth. Cloud-based E-KYC solutions offer scalability and cost-efficiency, while AI technologies enhance the accuracy and speed of identity verification processes.

However, a lack of awareness and understanding of E-KYC among businesses and individuals may limit the market’s growth. Efforts to educate and create awareness about the benefits and importance of E-KYC solutions will be crucial to overcome this challenge.

Regional Analysis:

North America is currently witnessing the highest growth in the E-KYC market, driven by factors such as the increasing incidents of identity frauds and the growing need for fraud detection in countries like Canada and the United States. The region’s well-established financial services sector and stringent regulatory frameworks further support the market’s growth.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to experience significant growth in the global E-KYC market. The large population base, expanding user base on online shopping platforms, and the increasing popularity of online payments contribute to the market’s growth in the region. APAC presents ample opportunities for E-KYC solution providers, and the market is poised to expand during the study period.

The study offers in-depth regional analysis of market scenarios, by analyzing previous trends and covering future forecast. It also offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Additionally, the report outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies, along with some key market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, R&D activities and more.

