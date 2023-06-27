AI In Cyber Security Market Size 2023, Key Findings, Developing Technologies, and Investment Opportunities 2030

According to a new market research report published by Report Ocean, the global AI In Cyber Security Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of $%, during the forecast period. The market is estimated to reach $$ billion by 2030.

The global AI in cyber security market size was US$ 6.1 billion in 2021. The global AI in cyber security market is forecast to grow to US$ 27.09 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau reports that the goods and services deficit rose from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February, an increase of $1.9 billion. Due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion, the goods and services deficit increased in February. The goods and services deficit has decreased this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3% when compared to the same period in 2022. $10.8% more, or $49.5 billion, was exported. Imports cost $2.2% more, or $14.0 billion, than exports.

Major market segments of the AI In Cyber Security Market are:

End-User, and Region.

By Offering:

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

By Deployment Type:

• Cloud

• On-Premise

By Security Type:

• Network Security

• Endpoint Security

• Application Security

• Cloud Security

By Technology:

• Machine Learning

• Natural Language Processing

• Context-Aware Computing

By Application:

• Identity & Access Management

• Risk & Compliance Management

• Data Loss Prevention

• Unified Threat Management

• Security & Vulnerability Management

• Antivirus/Antimalware

• Fraud Detection/Anti-Fraud

• Intrusion Detection/Prevention System

• Threat Intelligence

• Others (firewall, disaster recovery, DDoS mitigation, web filtering, application whitelisting, and patch management)

By End-user:

• BFSI

• Retail

• Government & Defense

• Manufacturing

• Infrastructure

• Enterprise

• Healthcare

• Automotive & Transportation

• Others (oil & gas, education, energy)

The research methodology adopted by analysts to study the market include inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain and various other secondary research methods, along with primary research as a major tool for market study.

A section of the report covers research on key players moves that include pointers on new entrants, future investors and existing players.

List of major players operating in the AI In Cyber Security market:

• Micron Technology, Inc

• Intel Corporation

• Xilinx Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Darktrace

• Cylance Inc

• Vectra AI, Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

Factors Influencing the Market:

The growth of the AI in cybersecurity market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing rate of cyber fraud is a key driver. As the number of cybercrimes, including identity and credit card thefts, continues to rise, AI is becoming increasingly important in combating these threats. AI-driven systems can efficiently identify and mitigate cyber fraud, thereby driving the growth of the AI in cybersecurity market.

Additionally, the growth of connected devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) has created security blind spots that cybercriminals can exploit. With the proliferation of devices like webcams, smart TVs, routers, printers, and smart home appliances, industries across various sectors, including healthcare and BFSI, are vulnerable to cyberattacks. The need for AI-powered cybersecurity solutions to protect these connected devices and mitigate risks will contribute to the market’s growth.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of IoT and connected devices in various industries will further drive the demand for AI in cybersecurity. The growing interconnectedness of devices and networks necessitates robust cybersecurity measures powered by AI to detect and respond to threats effectively.

However, a lack of awareness about AI in cybersecurity may limit the market’s growth. Educating organizations and individuals about the benefits and capabilities of AI-driven cybersecurity solutions is crucial to overcome this limitation.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the AI in cybersecurity market due to the widespread deployment of cybersecurity solutions in the region. The region faces a high incidence of cybercrimes such as ransomware attacks, which disrupt business operations. The rapid pace of digitization in North American businesses contributes to the development and adoption of AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, driving market growth.

The global AI In Cyber Security market report provides a comprehensive analysis covering all major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in cyberattacks, making AI in cybersecurity more crucial than ever. The rapid shift to remote work and increased online activities created opportunities for cybercriminals, resulting in a higher demand for AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. Furthermore, the adoption of smart devices and technologies has seen significant growth during the pandemic, providing further opportunities for AI in cybersecurity. Overall, the pandemic has accelerated the growth of the AI in cybersecurity market.

The study offers in-depth regional analysis of market scenarios, by analyzing previous trends and covering future forecast. It also offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Additionally, the report outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies, along with some key market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, R&D activities and more.

