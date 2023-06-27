Macron asserts French support for status quo in Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his support for the status quo in the Taiwan Strait in a recent interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria.

“On Taiwan, we are in favor of the status quo, which means we are dead against any aggression and we do respect the existing model,” Macron said. “This is what I reiterated with President Xi Jinping (習近平),” he added.

Macron said France is willing to cooperate with China despite being at odds with it. “We want to have the best possible relations with China. We have to work with China to fix climate change, the biodiversity crisis, and a lot of conflicts in this world,” he said.

Macron acknowledged that while the two nations do not share the same values, “we want to find the right way to respect each other.” The president also said he encouraged China to adhere to the international order.

These remarks are a far cry from his responses in a Politico interview following his trip to China in April. Macron expressed reluctance to be drawn into a Taiwan Strait conflict. “The question Europeans need to answer … is it in our interest to accelerate [a crisis] on Taiwan? No,” he said.

“Europeans cannot resolve the crisis in Ukraine; how can we credibly say on Taiwan, ‘watch out, if you do something wrong we will be there’? If you really want to increase tensions that’s the way to do it,” he added.

In response to the Politico interview, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna reaffirmed France’s position on Taiwan, saying, “We oppose any unilateral changes of the status quo, let alone by force." Colonna said France adheres to the "one China" policy but is deepening cooperation with Taiwan in various fields such as economy, industry, and technology.