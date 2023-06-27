Taiwan Clouded Leopard II prototypes expected by October

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Monday (June 26) revealed details of its Clouded Leopard II project, which began in 2019.

The vehicle design is a research and development project carried out based on the military's requirements, the MND said. The project has passed the research and development evaluation stages, and the vehicle heights comply with the specifications outlined in the design, per the Military News Agency.

The shooting accuracy and stability of the vehicle exceed functional and performance standards, the MND said, and it is currently undergoing initial operational assessments. There are plans to develop two vehicle prototypes by October, the ministry added.

The MND said the Armaments Bureau will further develop production models based on the operational requirements of the Army after the prototypes pass initial operational assessments. This project is the first domestically developed armored vehicle, it pointed out.

The development of the vehicle over the past five years is a significant achievement in Taiwan’s defense, the MND said.

The new Clouded Leopards will increase infantry strength by providing greater firepower and rapid strike abilities, according to the MND. In the future, the vehicles will be deployed in joint battalions and become a major weapon among the military’s ground assets.