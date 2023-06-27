Taipei and areas south of Yunlin to see mercury hit 36 C

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) predicts that temperatures will reach 36 C or higher and afternoon thunderstorms are likely in western and northeastern Taiwan on Tuesday (June 27).

According to the CWB, skies across Taiwan will be sunny to partly cloudy, with the weather turning unstable in the afternoon. During the morning, the CWB said that occasional sporadic rains are possible in Hualien, Taitung, and the Hengchun Peninsula.

Local thunderstorms are expected for western and northeastern parts of the country and mountainous areas of other regions in the afternoon.

As for temperatures, the low in most areas of Taiwan will range between 26 and 27 C, while the highs will range between 33 and 35 C. Taipei City, the Hualien East Rift Valley, and Yunlin and areas south could see temperatures surpassing 36 C.

Ultraviolet rays in these areas may reach excessive or even dangerous levels. Therefore, people engaging in outdoor activities are advised to wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water.