Putin issues warning, lays out options to Wagner fighters

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked commanders and soldiers from the Wagner Group private military company.

In a televised address to the nation, Putin said Russian society had consolidated and that most of Wagner's forces were "patriots."

However, he warned that any attempt of blackmail or unrest in Russia was "doomed to fail." Putin gave the Wagner forces involved in the push towards Moscow late last week the options of joining the military, relocating to Belarus, or simply returning to their families.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko was also expected to make a statement later on Monday, a source close to him said, in which he would "answer everything, very soon."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...