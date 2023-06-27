Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group says it shot down an Israeli drone near the southern border

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group said its fighters shot down an Israeli drone Monday that was flying near the border and over southern Lebanon.

The group gave no further details about the type of drone that it claimed was downed near the village of Zibqine just north of the border with Israel.

An Israeli military spokesman said in a tweet that a drone crashed in Lebanon when an Israeli force was performing routine activities. The spokesman, Avichay Adraee, added in Arabic that there were no concerns of information being leaked.

The incident comes after weeks of tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border, mainly in a disputed area known as Chebaa Farms.

Earlier this month, Israeli soldiers fired tear gas to disperse scores of Lebanese protesters who pelted the troops with stones along the border. Some of the demonstrators and Lebanese troops suffered breathing problems.

The protest took place on the edge of Kfar Chouba hills, which Beirut says is Lebanese land occupied by Israel. The hills and the nearby Chebaa Farms, are areas captured by Israel during the 1967 Mideast War and claimed by Lebanon.

Also earlier this month, Israel filed a complaint with the United Nations claiming that Hezbollah had set up tents several dozen meters (yards) inside of Israeli territory. Hezbollah has not commented on the matter.

Israel and Hezbollah fought to a draw in a month-long war in Lebanon in 2006. Hezbollah has in the past claimed downing Israeli drones, and Israel’s military also has said in the past that they have shot down Hezbollah drones.

Israel considers Hezbollah its most serious immediate threat, estimating it has some 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel.