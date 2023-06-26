North America Automotive Fuel Cell Market New Horizons in Market Size Exploring Future Growth Potential | Ballard Power Systems Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Ceres Power Holdings PLC, Cummins Inc

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report North America Automotive Fuel Cell Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

North America automotive fuel cell market is projected to grow by 31.4% annually in the forecast period and reach $3,745.7 million by 2031, driven by the increasing demand for zero-emission vehicles and government subsidies as tax benefits to promote fuel cell vehicles, the growing concerns for environmental pollution, the quick fuel fill-up time compared to battery-based electric vehicles, and advanced technologies to improve the vehicle efficacy.

The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data.

Highlighted with 25 tables and 52 figures, this 112-page report North America Automotive Fuel Cell Market 2021-2031 by Electrolyte Type (PEMFC, DMFC, AFC, PAFC, Others), Component (Fuel Stack, Fuel Processor, Power Conditioner, Air Compressor, Humidifier), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV, Buses, Trucks, Others), Fuel Type (Hydrogen, Methanol), Power Output (<150 KW, 150-250 KW, >250 KW), Operating Miles (Below 250 Miles, 250-500 Miles, Above 500 Miles), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America automotive fuel cell market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Selected Key Players:

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

BorgWarner Inc.

Ceres Power Holdings PLC

Cummins Inc.

Doosan Fuel Cell Co., Ltd.

Elringklinger AG

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Hydrogenics Corporation

Intelligent Energy Limited

ITM Power PLC

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV

Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC

Oorja Corporation

Plug Power Inc.

PowerCell Sweden AB

Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH

SFC Energy AG

Watt Fuel Cell Corporation

Based on Electrolyte Type

Proton-Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC)

Alkaline Fuel Cell (AFC)

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC)

Other Electrolyte Types

Based on Component

Fuel Stack

Fuel Processor

Power Conditioner

Air Compressor

Humidifier

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Buses

Trucks

Other Commercial Vehicles

By Fuel Type

Hydrogen

Methanol

By Power Output

< 150 KW

150-250 KW

>250 KW

By Operating Miles

Below 250 Miles

250-500 Miles

Above 500 Miles

Geographically

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

