Contract awarded for Taipei MRT Circular Line North section

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Department of Rapid Transit Systems (DORTS) announced the successful tender of the first section of the Circular Line (yellow) North section, CF680A.

Previously, this particular MRT contract failed five previous tenders, with the winning tender offer awarded on Monday (June 26) to KSECO with a value of NT$14.8 billion (US$476 million), per UDN. According to DORTS, the Circular Line North section begins in front of New Taipei Industrial Park on Wugong Road in Xinzhuang and will end at the Zhongluo Station located at Luzhou’s Zhongshan 1st Road.

The total length of the route is only 3.3 km, but it will include three underground stations (Y19A, Y19B and Y20), a viaduct, an excavated cut-and-cover tunnel, and a second shield tunnel. The main project activities include civil engineering, construction, sewer and electrical work, and environmental protection.

According to DORTS, the entire Circular Line has been broken up into six different contracts subject to different public tenders. Two other contracts associated with the Circular Line, CF680B and CF680C, were previously awarded and have already begun construction.

DORTS said tendering the CF680A contract affects future operations and the overall progress of the Circular Line. Prior tender failures have been linked to external international factors such as COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as domestic issues such as a shortage of workers, materials, and rising construction prices.

After DORTS reviewed failed tenders, both the budget and construction period were increased to reflect the current climate for engineering companies. There is hope the success of this tender will lead to the tendering of the three remaining contracts on the Circular Line, giving DORTS the chance to complete the entire line within the public’s expected timeframe.