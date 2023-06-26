Electronic Toll Collection Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2023-2032

Electronic Toll Collection market was worth USD 9.2 Bn in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% to reach USD 22.80 Bn by 2032.

Global Electronic Toll Collection Market 2023 Research Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market’s structure, as well as an evaluation of the market’s multiple segments and subsegments for the coming years. Including historical data and forecasting the yields of the segments and subsegments of the Electronic Toll Collection market pertaining to regions and their respective key countries. The exhaustive chief investigation sought to gain a deeper comprehension of the Electronic Toll Collection market and sector’s composition. According to industry trends, regional markets, and technological advancements pertaining to the Electronic Toll Collection market, the report’s scope includes a discussion of key information regarding the market’s main participants, classification, and segmentation.

The evolving consumer trends in terms of Electronic Toll Collection Market Competitions as a result of new product development, robust R&D investment, and rising demand in the developing world are increasing opportunities for top manufacturers. provides a fundamental summary of the Electronic Toll Collection Market.

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) is an automated system for collecting tolls on highways and bridges. ETC replaces traditional manual collection methods with electronic systems using transponders or license plate recognition to deduct toll charges automatically – this technology offers numerous advantages to drivers as well as increased operational efficiencies for toll authorities.

Leading Companies:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

DENSO Corp.

Leonardo S.p.A.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Roper Technologies Inc.

Indra Sistemas S.A.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Shenzhen Genvict Technologies Co Ltd.

Danlaw Inc.

Tecsidel SA

Savari Inc.

Star Systems International Ltd.

Efkon AG

Product Types and End Users/Application:

By Type

Automatic Vehicle Classification (AVC)

Violation Enforcement System (VES)

Automatic Vehicle Identification System (AVIS)

Others (Transaction Processing/Back Office)

By Technology

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)/GPS

Video Analytics

Cell Phone Tolling

Others (Barcode-based ETC)

By End-user

Highway

Urban Area

Regional Analysis Covers Market Segmentation by Region

The nations of the United States, Canada, and Mexico comprise North America.

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific is comprised of China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia.

South America consists of Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia.

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The Electronic Toll Collection market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of current market trends, opportunities / high growth regions, and market drivers, which will assist market stakeholders in formulating and aligning Electronic Toll Collection market policies with actual and projected market conditions. The market report for Electronic Toll Collection evaluates both the global and regional markets. The report from the Electronic Toll Collection industry analyzes, tracks, and presents the global Electronic Toll Collection market size of the leading professionals in each geographic region. The study also includes information on the main participants in the Electronic Toll Collection market.

Key concerns addressed in the report on the Global Electronic Toll Collection Market

1. The Global Electronic Toll Collection Market is being driven by what factors?

2. What are the Global Electronic Toll Collection Market’s sales, revenue, and price analysis by type, application, and region?

3. Who are the leading competitors in the Global Electronic Toll Collection Market?

4. What will the market growth rate be for the Global Market for Electronic Toll Collection in 2032?

5. What are the market opportunities, market risks, and market overview for the industry of Global Electronic Toll Collection Market?

6. What are the sales, profits, and price analysis of the most successful manufacturers?

7. Who are the Global Electronic Toll Collection Market’s merchants, vendors, and distributors?

