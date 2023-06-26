Automotive Steering Systems Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2023-2032

Automotive Steering Systems market was worth USD 37.3 Bn in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% to reach USD 55.2 Bn from 2023 to 2032.

Global Automotive Steering Systems Market 2023 Research Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market’s structure, as well as an evaluation of the market’s multiple segments and subsegments for the coming years. Including historical data and forecasting the yields of the segments and subsegments of the Automotive Steering Systems market pertaining to regions and their respective key countries. The exhaustive chief investigation sought to gain a deeper comprehension of the Automotive Steering Systems market and sector’s composition. According to industry trends, regional markets, and technological advancements pertaining to the Automotive Steering Systems market, the report’s scope includes a discussion of key information regarding the market’s main participants, classification, and segmentation.

The evolving consumer trends in terms of Automotive Steering Systems Market Competitions as a result of new product development, robust R&D investment, and rising demand in the developing world are increasing opportunities for top manufacturers. provides a fundamental summary of the Automotive Steering Systems Market.

Automotive Steering Systems: Automotive steering systems are essential for controlling the direction and maneuverability of vehicles. Drivers rely on them to safely navigate roadways while remaining in control. There are various types of steering systems, such as manual, hydraulic power and electric power steering (EPS). Electric power steering has become more widely adopted due to its efficiency, responsiveness, integration into advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) integration capabilities and integration into modern vehicles.

Leading Companies:

TRW Automotive Holdings (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd (South Korea)

Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd (India)

Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH (Germany)

JTEKT Corporation (Japan)

Nexteer Automotive (U.S.)

Thyssenkrupp Presta AG Aktiengesellschaft (U.S.)

China Automotive Systems Inc. (China)

ZF Friedrichshafen Manufacturing Company

Product Types and End Users/Application:

By Vehicle Type

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Passenger Vehicle

By Steering Systems type

Electronic Power Steering (EPS)

Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)

Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS)

Regional Analysis Covers Market Segmentation by Region

The nations of the United States, Canada, and Mexico comprise North America.

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific is comprised of China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia.

South America consists of Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia.

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The Automotive Steering Systems market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of current market trends, opportunities / high growth regions, and market drivers, which will assist market stakeholders in formulating and aligning Automotive Steering Systems market policies with actual and projected market conditions. The market report for Automotive Steering Systems evaluates both the global and regional markets. The report from the Automotive Steering Systems industry analyzes, tracks, and presents the global Automotive Steering Systems market size of the leading professionals in each geographic region. The study also includes information on the main participants in the Automotive Steering Systems market.

Key concerns addressed in the report on the Global Automotive Steering Systems Market

1. The Global Automotive Steering Systems Market is being driven by what factors?

2. What are the Global Automotive Steering Systems Market’s sales, revenue, and price analysis by type, application, and region?

3. Who are the leading competitors in the Global Automotive Steering Systems Market?

4. What will the market growth rate be for the Global Market for Automotive Steering Systems in 2032?

5. What are the market opportunities, market risks, and market overview for the industry of Global Automotive Steering Systems Market?

6. What are the sales, profits, and price analysis of the most successful manufacturers?

7. Who are the Global Automotive Steering Systems Market’s merchants, vendors, and distributors?

