Global Coronary Stent Market Report Scope and Dynamics: Unveiling the Depth 2023-2032

Coronary Stent:

A coronary stent is a small mesh tube used to widen or unclog coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart. Stents are typically composed of metal such as stainless steel or cobalt-chromium alloy and are installed into an artery during minimally invasive procedures called angioplasty to restore blood flow to heart muscle. Stents act as scaffolds to expand and widen the artery while simultaneously increasing its blood volume and flow rate. Over time, coronary stents become permanently embedded within an artery, providing support and preventing it from narrowing further. Coronary stents have greatly enhanced treatment of coronary artery disease by decreasing open-heart surgery requirements while improving patient outcomes. They come in various designs including drug-eluting stents that release medications to stop further narrowing of the artery.

Leading companies operating in the Global Coronary Stent market profiled in the report are:

Medtronic plc

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Braun Melsungen AG

TERUMO CORPORATION

STENTYS SA

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Vascular Concepts

Translumina GmbH

On the basis of Product and End User, this report exhibit market share and revenue growth:

Market Segmentation of Global Coronary Stent Market:

Segmentation by product type:

Drug-Eluting Stent

Bare-Metal Stent

Bioresorbable Vascular Stent

Segmentation by material type:

Metallic

o Cobalt Chromium (CoCr)

o Platinum Chromium (Pt-Cr)

o Stainless Steel

o Nickel Titanium

Others

Segmentation by end user:

Hospitals

Cardiac Center

Others

