US provides Taiwan with JUMP 20 drone

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two legislators confirmed on Monday (June 26) that the U.S. has provided Taiwan with a JUMP 20 drone and offered training on how to operate the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

The JUMP 20 is a fixed-wing, vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) drone designed for multi-sensor intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, according to its designer AeroVironment. It has a flight endurance of over 14 hours, a maximum flight speed of 92 km/h, and an operational range of 185 km.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chuang Jui-hsiung (莊瑞雄) and Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said the drone could be a valuable tool for maritime security, crime detection, and help bolster regional security, per CNA. During a DPP press conference, Chuang said that the JUMP 20 drone was provided for free.

Meanwhile, Chiang said that because of its quick assembly and VTOL capabilities, the JUMP 20 UAV can operate under harsh conditions such as when infrastructure is destroyed to carry out relevant tasks. Chiang said that while Taiwan has ordered MQ-9 SeaGuardian drones, the JUMP 20 fulfills different functions than larger UAVs.

Chiang said the JUMP 20 delivery comes after timely and important military assistance from the U.S., including a delivery of stinger missiles, among others. He added the move contributes to strengthened cooperation between Taiwan and the U.S. to maintain regional security and peace in the Taiwan Strait.

LTN reported that the director of the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) Chou Mei-wu (周美伍) was able to coordinate with the U.S. military at the end of last year on the deal to provide the JUMP 20 drone, in addition to the training needed to operate it. The CGA said the U.S. provided the drone to deal with illegal oil sales, weapons proliferation, illegal fishing, cross-border criminal activity, and other maritime issues.