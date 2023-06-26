Taiwan restaurant launches 'Godzilla' crocodile ramen

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A restaurant in Douliu City, Yunlin County debuted its "Godzilla" ramen featuring crocodile meat as its main ingredient.

Nu Wu Mao Kuei (女巫貓葵) announced on Facebook the launch of its "Godzilla" ramen, which is prepared by steaming or braising the front leg of a crocodile. In a clip, a young female customer samples both flavors and describes the dish as surprisingly delicious.

She says the steamed version of the dish resembles chicken, while the braised meat has a taste similar to pork feet. The soup contains over 40 spices, and the owner reportedly learned how to make the spicy "witch soup" during a trip to Thailand, SETN reported

The crocodiles used for this dish are sourced from a farm in Taitung. The owner was inspired by the giant isopods ramen, which went viral at another restaurant.

The owner has reportedly received private messages from those expressing interest in the dish, but so far, only several bloggers have tried it. Taiwanese actress Ning Chang (張鈞甯) visited the store and complimented their beef noodle, according to the Facebook page.

The dish is priced at NT$1,500 (US$48) per bowl and is exclusively available for dining inside. The restaurant requires online bookings, as the farm provides only about two portions per day.

"Godzilla" ramen features crocodile meat in spicy soup. (Facebook, Nu Wu Mao Kuei video)