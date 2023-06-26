Alexa
Ko Wen-je says Taiwan presidential run with Terry Gou impossible

Ko admits support overlaps, but remains committed to TPP ticket

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/26 15:53
Ko Wen-je and Terry Gou shake hands in Kinmen, May 2023. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwan People’s Party presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that running as Foxconn founder Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) vice presidential candidate is impossible at this stage.

Speaking on Monday (June 26), Ko also said that if Gou were to join the presidential race, all candidates would likely drop in the polls, but admitted that he and Gou have overlapping support, per CNA. Gou previously said he would run for the presidency on the Kuomintang (KMT) ticket if chosen by the party, but lost out to Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) who was selected as the KMT candidate on May 17.

However, Hou’s worse than expected polling numbers have led to increased speculation about whether he will drop out of the presidential race. According to a Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation poll released on June 22, 33.6% of respondents polled said they viewed a Ko-Gou collaboration (where Gou served as Ko’s vice presidential candidate) favorably, and just under 50% said they viewed it negatively.

(Taiwan News image)

The poll showed higher support among younger voters, with 49% of 20–25-year-olds surveyed supporting the collaboration, and 41% of 25–35-year-olds. The overall average was dragged down by older demographics, particularly in the over 65s, out of which only 13% said they would support a Ko-Gou collaboration.

Ko also addressed comments he made in recent days in which he said he would drop out of the election “if he had a reason,” by saying that he was simply being modest, and had no plans to do so at this stage.

Ko also said that Taiwan needs more regulation in its trade with China rather than cutting off contact. He criticized Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) for “shouting too many slogans” and seeking to decouple with China.
