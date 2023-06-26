Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked nine Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Sunday (June 25) and 6 a.m. on Monday (June 26).

Of the nine People’s Liberation Army (PLA), two were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. One Sukhoi Su-30 combat jet crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of the ADIZ, while one Harbin BZK-005 reconnaissance drone crossed the median line in the southwest corner of the zone.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 299 military aircraft and 132 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of two out of nine PLA aircraft. (MND image)