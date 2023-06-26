US pressed by China on stance in Taiwan's 2024 election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's two-day visit to Beijing last week, Chinese officials reportedly pressed Blinken on the U.S.'s stance in Taiwan's 2024 election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday (June 25).

Taiwan’s 2024 presidential election, slated for January 13, was a major topic during Blinken’s talks with Chinese officials. Chinese officials attempted to warn Washington about Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), who Beijing labeled a pro-independence separatist and said could exacerbate tensions between Beijing and Taipei.

Despite pressure from Chinese officials to get a guarantee of cooperation from Blinken, the secretary of state said the Biden administration would not interfere in Taiwan’s election nor pick a side. Chinese officials also allegedly asked Blinken whether the U.S. was invested in the results of Taiwan’s election and if it considered the DPP, Taiwan's ruling party, as a friend.

Blinken reiterated concerns regarding China's provocative actions in the Taiwan Strait and stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, per the U.S. Department of State. He said the U.S. would adhere to its one China policy, based on the Taiwan Relations Act, three Joint communiques, and Six Assurances.

Meanwhile, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chair Laura Rosenberger, who visited Taiwan in early June, told local media that Taiwan is a beacon of regional democracy, and the U.S. believes that Taiwan will hold a free, fair, and democratic presidential election. "The United States will not take sides in Taiwan's general election, and also opposes interference by external forces," Rosenberger said.

On a food TV program, AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk said the result of the 2024 general election will not affect the Biden administration’s commitment to Taiwan. “The United States has a bipartisan level of support for Taiwan that has not wavered as our administrations changed or as leadership changes here in Taiwan,” Oudkirk said.

AIT has “good working relationships” with the governments of Taipei and New Taipei City, as well as the vice president’s office, the director added. Oudkirk also reiterated that the U.S. advocates a status quo that is based on peace and stability and not coercion.