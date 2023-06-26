Hormonal Contraceptives Market Size Is Booming Worldwide With | Abbvie Inc., Bayer AG

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the Hormonal Contraceptives. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market is valued at approximately USD 16.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.29% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Hormonal contraception is also known as a birth control method that acts on the endocrine system and regulates hormonal changes. These methods involve the usage of hormones that are generally formed by women like progesterone and estrogen, to prevent ovulation and in turn pregnancy. The increasing number of government and NGO initiatives to encourage contraceptive methods, the increase in the adoption of oral pills, coupled with the rise in awareness regarding modern contraception methods are the primary factors that are leveraging the market growth around the world.

For instance, in August 2022, the Odisha government launch a new initiative named ‘Nai Pahal Scheme’ under the National Health Mission (NHM). The objective of this initiative is to raise awareness regarding the need of adopting temporary and permanent methods of family planning for young couples. Under the scheme, the state government intends to gift newlyweds ‘wedding kits’ that consist of a booklet on methods and benefits of family planning, oral and emergency contraceptives, condoms, and marriage registration forms. Thereby, the rising initiatives by the government on promoting the usage of Hormonal Contraceptives are augmenting the global market growth.

In addition, rising consciousness of the health issues associated with teenage pregnancies, as well as increasing investments by leading market players in R&D activities are presenting various lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecasting years. However, the rapidly aging population and some adverse effects associated with the usage of contraceptive drugs and devices are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the growing sexual health awareness, presence of well-established market players, along with increasing R&D investments. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing target populations, emergence of novel contraception devices for females, and rising expenditure on healthcare & wellness.

Major market players included in this report are:

Abbvie Inc.

Afaxys, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Bayer AG

Organon Group of Companies

Pfizer

Agile Therapeutics

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pregna International Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2021, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA declared the introduction of the generic form 0f Ethinyl estradiol, NuvaRing, and etonogestrel vaginal ring contraceptive.

In May 2021, Pantarhei Bioscience received European Commission approval for the company’s oral contraceptive Estelle, which contains E4- a synthetic estrogen that has been developed by Pantarhei in 2000.

In February 2020, Agile Therapeutics, Inc. received U.S. FDA approval for the product named Twirla- a transdermal patch that is containing Ethinylestradiol and levonorgestrel.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Oral Contraceptive Pills

Injectable Birth Control

Emergency Contraceptive Pills

Vaginal Rings

Transdermal Patches

By Hormone:

Progestin-only Contraceptive

Combined Hormonal Contraceptive

By End-User:

Hospitals

Household

Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies. Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates. Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles. Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry. Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions. Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

